Skoda Kylaq Launched, Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh

Modified On Nov 06, 2024 03:45 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kylaq

The Kylaq’s bookings will open on December 2, 2024, while customer deliveries will start from January 27, 2025, shortly after its showcase at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo

Skoda Kylaq launched

  • The Kylaq is Skoda’s new entry-level SUV in its Indian portfolio.

  • Offered in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige.

  • It has similar design cues as the Kushaq, including split-LED headlights and wraparound LED tail lights.

  • Inside, it has a black and grey theme with silver and chrome accents all around.

  • Features on board include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and sunroof.

  • Safety kit comprises six airbags, electronic stability control, and traction control.

  • Available with a sole 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with both 6-speed MT and AT options.

After much anticipation and a series of spy images, the Skoda Kylaq has been launched with prices starting from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Bookings for the SUV will open on December 2, 2024, while customer deliveries will start from January 27, 2025, following its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Skoda is offering the Kylaq in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige.

Looks Like A Baby Kushaq

Skoda Kylaq LED headlights

The Kylaq, like the Kushaq, also has a split-LED headlight design, with the LED DRLs located just below the bonnet line and the LED projector headlights placed right above the bumper. It has the iconic butterfly-shaped grille as seen on other Skoda offerings and a chunky bumper with a honeycomb pattern for the central air dam.

Skoda Kylaq side

Its profile has a clean look, and it’s from this angle that you can notice the shrunken size compared to Skoda’s compact SUV offering. Highlights on the sides are the roof rails, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators.

Skoda Kylaq rear

At the back, the Kylaq has wraparound LED tail lights with inverted L-shaped internal lighting elements. The tail lights are connected by a slim black strip featuring the ‘Skoda’ lettering. You can also notice the ‘Kylaq’ badge on the lower left portion of the tailgate and a tall-ish bumper with a chunky skid plate.

Its dimensions are as follows:

Dimensions

Skoda Kylaq

Length

3,995 mm

Width

1,783 mm

Height

1,619 mm

Wheelbase

2,566 mm

Ground Clearance

189 mm

Boot Space

446 litres (with the rear seats in use without the parcel tray)

Skoda Kylaq 446 litres of boot space

Also Read: Volkswagen Names New SUV Tera: India Launch Likely?

Skoda Kylaq Cabin

Skoda Kylaq dashboard

It gets a black and grey cabin theme with silver and chrome accents all around the cabin. Skoda has also provided it with a 2-spoke steering wheel and semi-leatherette seat upholstery. It has octagonal side AC vents while the central vents are located below the big touchscreen. Further below the central AC vents, you can find the panel for the climate controls, which is a straight lift from the Kushaq.

What Features Does It Get?

Skoda Kylaq single-pane sunroof

Skoda has equipped it with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charger. The Kylaq also comes with a single-pane sunroof and 6-way powered front seats with ventilation.

In terms of safety, it packs six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, and multi-collision braking.

Skoda Kylaq Powertrain

The Kylaq is powered by the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm) that does duties in the likes of the Kushaq and Slavia. It is offered with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmissions.

Also Read: Maruti eVX Revealed Globally As The Suzuki e Vitara, India Launch Soon

Skoda Kylaq Price Range and Rivals

Skoda has not yet revealed the entire price list of the Kylaq, but we expect it to be out at the time of its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Kylaq is a competitor to the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Renault Kiger. It also serves as a rival to the sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

Related News

