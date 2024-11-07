Skoda Kylaq Full Price List To Be Revealed On This Date

Modified On Nov 07, 2024 01:56 PM By Ansh for Skoda Kylaq

It starts from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and is being offered in four variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige

Bookings will be opened on December 2 along with the reveal of the variant-wise price list.

The Kylaq is powered by a 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which makes 115 PS and 178 Nm.

Features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6-way powered driver and co-driver seats, a single-pane sunroof, and 6 standard airbags.

The Skoda Kylaq has just been revealed and when the drapes were taken off, the carmaker announced its starting price, which stands at Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). However, the prices of the rest of its variants are still unknown, and will be revealed on December 2, when Skoda will commence the bookings of this sub-4m SUV. Let’s take a look at everything that the Kylaq has to offer.

Interior & Features

The Kylaq has a similar cabin as the other Skoda models in India: Kushaq & Slavia, and it shares similarities like the two-spoke steering wheel, touch-based climate control panel, and dashboard layout with the two.

For features, it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless phone charger. It also comes with 6-way powered driver and co-driver seats, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof.

In terms of passenger safety, it comes with 6 standard airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), multi collision braking, and a rearview camera.

Powertrain

The Kylaq borrows the 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from the lower variants of the Kushaq and Slavia. This unit makes 115 PS and 178 Nm, and it mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The more potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Kushaq is not offered with the Kylaq.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq starts from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and we expect its top-spec variant to be priced around Rs 14 lakh. It is a rival to other subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza. It also goes up against crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

