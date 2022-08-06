Published On Aug 06, 2022 08:04 AM By Tarun for Maruti Alto 2021

Maruti’s two upcoming products have been spied and leaked, while Honda gives shocking yet expected news this week

In the past seven days, we’ve seen several important developments from different carmakers, regarding new launches, unveils, as well as some discontinuations. While Maruti’s new leaked photos give us an idea of the 2022 Alto K10 and its new coupe-styled SUV, Honda has confirmed the rumours regarding the Jazz and WR-V.

Here are all the headlines that you need to know:

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Leaked

The new generation of the Maruti Alto has been fully leaked ahead of its launch on August 18. The entry-level hatchback, in the K10 avatar, looks like a mini Celerio and seems to take some design inspiration from the newest Grand Vitara.

New Maruti Coupe-styled SUV Spied

Here’s an unexpected new Maruti that is big news. The carmaker is working on a Baleno-based coupe-styled SUV, which has been spotted testing. We could see its production version at the Auto Expo 2023.

Honda Jazz, WR-V, and Fourth-gen City To Go Off The Market

A fresh media report suggests that Honda will discontinue the Jazz, WR-V, and the fourth-gen City from this October. These discontinuations will make way for its upcoming SUVs, leaving the City, City Hybrid, and Amaze on sale.

Citroen C3 EV To Debut This Year!

We broke the news that Citroen is planning to reveal the all-electric version of the C3 hatchback by the end of this year. It could get multiple battery pack options with a possible range of up to 360 kilometres.

Kia Seltos Gets Six Airbags As Standard

Kia has made six airbags, ESC, and all-wheel disc brakes standard fitment for the Seltos SUV. It is now the second Kia car, after the Carens, to offer all these features as the base-levle safety kit.

New Hyundai Tucson Launch Date Out!

Hyundai is all set to launch the new generation Tucson on August 10. It has already received over 3,000 bookings in just 15 days, indicating a decent response for the most premium model in its Indian lineup.

Mahindra Born EVs Teased

Mahindra has teased more about its Born EVs yet again, this time giving a look at their landscape-styled touchscreen system and its functionality. The carmaker is all set to reveal its electric SUV concepts this Independence day.

Tata Tiago NRG Gets More Affordable

Tata has introduced a new entry-level XT variant on the Tiago NRG, making the hatchback’s rugged-looking version more affordable. The NRG version can now be had in mid-spec and top-end variants.