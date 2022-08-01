Published On Aug 01, 2022 06:49 PM By Tarun for Honda Amaze

Honda’s new SUV is expected to arrive in 2023

Honda Jazz and fourth-gen City likely to go off the shelf this year, WR-V by early 2023.

With these three models gone, Honda will create space for the production of its upcoming SUV.

Amaze, City, and City Hybrid will continue to be sold until the SUV arrives.

The SUV in question is likely to be a Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza rivalling model.

Honda might discontinue the Jazz, WR-V and the fourth-gen City this year. While this news has been speculated for a long time, it looks like the carmaker is finally going ahead with this to make way for its new SUV.

The report says that the Jazz will be discontinued by October 2022, the fourth-gen City by December 2022, and the WR-V by March 2023. By discontinuing these products, the production line will have enough free space for the carmaker’s upcoming product launches.

The Honda Jazz and WR-V will be axed possibly due to their low sales figures. Despite both of them getting a facelift in 2020, things really haven’t worked out for these two models. On the other hand, the fourth-gen City is now over eight years old, and even the facelifted model is about five years old.

The Jazz first arrived on Indian shores in 2009 and then received a generation update in 2015, which gave it bigger dimensions and a diesel engine for the first time.

As for the WR-V, the Jazz-based crossover was an initial success thanks to it being the first model in the sub-4m space to offer a sunroof. In the face of rising competition from the subcompact SUV, its sales have dwindled over the past few years. In five years of it being on sale, it never received the convenience of an automatic gearbox, which is one of the reasons why its sales numbers were held back.

After these three models are discontinued, Honda will just offer the Amaze and City in India. The carmaker is readying up its SUV and we’re expecting to see a glimpse of it at the Auto Expo 2023, if the carmaker participates. Going by various reports, we’re likely to see an Amaze-based subcompact SUV that will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue among others.

