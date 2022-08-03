Modified On Aug 03, 2022 01:24 PM By Rohit for Tata Tiago NRG

The new trim is offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine but only with the manual gearbox

The Tiago NRG is a crossover version of the standard model.

Now available in NRG XT variant, costing Rs 40,000 cheaper than the top-spec NRG XZ.

Tata has equipped the new entry-level variant with front fog lamps and a Harman audio system.

The Tiago’s XT trim also gets updates in the form of new features, an optional pack and a new colour choice.

Tata now retails the Tiago NRG from Rs 6.42 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tata Tiago NRG has now become more affordable, thanks to the inception of new XT trim.

Here’s a look at its price compared to the previous entry-level variant of the Tiago NRG:

XT Variant Tiago NRG (Previous entry-level variant) Difference Price Rs 6.42 lakh Rs 6.83 lakh (-) Rs 41,000

Tata launched the facelifted Tiago NRG back in August 2021 and it was available only in fully loaded variants based on the XZ trim of the standard model. Now there’s a new affordable variant which brings down the price by nearly 40,000.

The new variant gets 14-inch wheels with covers, steering-mounted controls, an audio system by Harman, front fog lamps, and height-adjustable driver seat.

The donor Tiago’s XT variant also gets feature updates including the 14-inch wheels with covers, height-adjustable driver seat, and a rear parcel tray. Additionally, Tata is also offering an option of the Rhythm pack for the XT trim which includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear camera, and four tweeters for Rs 30,000. It is now also available in the Midnight Plum colour option.

The XT trim gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) as the standard hatchback. It is offered only with a 5-speed MT. Tata also offers the regular variants of the Tiago with a 5-speed AMT option.

The Tiago NRG is now priced between Rs 6.42 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It doesn’t have any direct rivals.

