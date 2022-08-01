Modified On Aug 01, 2022 10:17 AM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

Until now, the Seltos was equipped with six airbags only in the range-topping HTX+, X-Line and GT variants

Kia made four airbags standard for the SUV with its MY22 update.

The standard six airbags update could soon be seen on the Sonet too.

Other standard safety features on the Seltos include electronic stability control and all disc brakes.

The SUV gets no other changes to its features list.

It still comes with the same set of petrol and diesel engines as before.

Kia retails the Seltos from Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Kia has now opted to offer six airbags as standard in the Seltos, just like the Carens. This comes a few months after the carmaker equipped the SUV with four airbags from the base variant. We believe Kia could also implement the same in the Sonet, which for now gets four airbags as standard.

Until now, the Korean car manufacturer was offering six airbags only on the top-spec HTX+, X-Line, and GTX(O) and GTX+ (GT Line) variants of the Seltos. Apart from the airbags, the compact SUV’s standard safety net consists of electronic stability control (ESC), all disc brakes, and vehicle stability management (VSM).

No other changes have been made to its features list. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and ambient lighting.

Kia’s compact SUV can be had with both petrol and diesel power units. The petrol units are a 1.5-litre (115PS/144Nm) and a 1.4-litre turbocharged unit(140PS/242Nm), both paired to a 6-speed manual as standard. The 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) gets both 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The Seltos is currently priced from Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with the likes of the MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta , Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Read More on : Kia Seltos on road price