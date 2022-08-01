English | हिंदी

Following The Carens, Kia Is Now Offering Six Airbags As Standard In The Seltos Too

Modified On Aug 01, 2022 10:17 AM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

  • 10969 Views
  • Write a comment

Until now, the Seltos was equipped with six airbags only in the range-topping HTX+, X-Line and GT variants

Kia Seltos

  • Kia made four airbags standard for the SUV with its MY22 update.

  • The standard six airbags update could soon be seen on the Sonet too.

  • Other standard safety features on the Seltos include electronic stability control and all disc brakes.

  • The SUV gets no other changes to its features list.

  • It still comes with the same set of petrol and diesel engines as before.

  • Kia retails the Seltos from Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Kia has now opted to offer six airbags as standard in the Seltos, just like the Carens. This comes a few months after the carmaker equipped the SUV with four airbags from the base variant. We believe Kia could also implement the same in the Sonet, which for now gets four airbags as standard.

Kia Seltos 6 airbags

Until now, the Korean car manufacturer was offering six airbags only on the top-spec HTX+, X-Line, and GTX(O) and GTX+ (GT Line) variants of the Seltos. Apart from the airbags, the compact SUV’s standard safety net consists of electronic stability control (ESC), all disc brakes, and vehicle stability management (VSM).

No other changes have been made to its features list. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and ambient lighting.

Kia’s compact SUV can be had with both petrol and diesel power units. The petrol units are a 1.5-litre (115PS/144Nm) and a 1.4-litre turbocharged unit(140PS/242Nm), both paired to a 6-speed manual as standard. The 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) gets both 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Kia Seltos rear

The Seltos is currently priced from Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with the likes of the MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Read More on : Kia Seltos on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

7 out of 7 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia Seltos

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 43% ! Find best deals on Used Kia Cars
View Used Kia Seltos In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsFollowing The Carens, Kia Is Now Offering Six Airbags As Standard In The Seltos Too
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience