Modified On Aug 01, 2022 05:30 PM By Sonny for Citroen C3 EV

It is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2023 in the country

Citroen sub-4m EV for India will be the all-electric version of the C3.

It may premiere in December 2022, and launch a couple of months later.

Electric C3 could get multiple battery options including the global-spec 50kWh pack for a WLTP-claimed range of up to 362km.

Should get added features over the regular C3 such as power-adjustable ORVMs, auto climate control and rear washer-wiper.

The C3 EV may have an introductory price of around Rs 13 lakh

Citroen announced in May that it intends to launch an EV in India in 2023. Sources have informed that it will be an all-electric iteration of the Citroen C3 and will likely be unveiled in December.

Citroen C3 Electric Powertrain Options

The C3 is Citroen’s smallest and most affordable offering in India. It is based on an EV-ready and highly localised version of the global modular CMP platform. The global version of this platform also underpins EVs from other brands in the Stellantis Group, such as the Peugeot e-208. The e-208 packs a 50kWh battery pack with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 362km in Europe, and an electric motor with an output of 136PS and 260Nm. Citroen could offer the same EV powertrain for the electric sub4-metre crossover in India. In comparison, the Nexon EV Max has a 40.5kWh battery with a claimed range of 437km as per Indian testing regulations.

The French brand could also decide to offer it with multiple battery size options like many other EVs. It could introduce a smaller, India-centric battery pack for a claimed range of around 300km. This would help make the electric C3 more affordable and position it against the likes of the Tata Tigor EV.

Expected To Get More Features

An electric C3 will attract a fair premium over its combustion-engined counterpart which is priced from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom). It may be positioned as the more premium version of the C3 as well, and is likely to add some of the basic feature comforts that were missed in the regular C3. This should include auto AC, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, electrically adjustable ORVMs and maybe cruise control as well.

It will also get some EV-centric cosmetic changes to the exterior design.

Citroen C3 Electric Launch

The Citroen EV may likely debut by the end of 2022, though it could make its first public appearance ahead of the launch as well. Moreover, it will launch by April 2023. .

Citroen C3 Electric Expected Prices

Given the affordability of the regular C3, the all-electric C3 could be similarly positioned in the segment with an introductory price of around Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It would take on the aforementioned Tigor EV, the upcoming sub-4m electric offering from MG as well as the entry-level Nexon EV Prime.

