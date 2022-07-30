Modified On Jul 30, 2022 12:01 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

Among all the updates, the 2022 EV Expo’s dates were announced and Volvo revealed prices of its first all-electric model in India

The past week saw the launch of Volvo’s first fully electric offering, the XC40 Recharge, in India. During the same period, we also got our first spy shots of the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Mahindra opened bookings for the newly launched variants of the Scorpio N.

Here’s a lowdown of all the important action of the automotive industry:

Mahindra Scorpio N Now Eligible For Bookings: Prices of the automatic, six-seater and 4WD variants of the Scorpio N were announced recently. The carmaker is now accepting orders for all variants of the SUV for Rs 21,000.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Comes To India: Volvo has finally joined the list of luxury carmakers offering an electric vehicle (EV) in India with the XC40 Recharge. The electric SUV has a 78kWh battery pack with a WLTP-claimed range of 418km. Thanks to its aggressive pricing, the Volvo EV’s 150 units of the first batch have already been sold out for 2022.

Maruti Ertiga’s Standard Safety Kit Gets An Appreciable Update: The Maruti Ertiga got a mild facelift earlier this year, which brought with it some important safety upgrades. Maruti has now gone a step further and beefed up the MPV’s safety kit by providing electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill-hold assist as standard.

Mahindra XUV700 Bookings Update: Ever since the XUV700 went on sale in 2021, Mahindra has been witnessing crazy demand for the SUV. The carmaker has now revealed that the XUV700’s total bookings have crossed 1.5 lakh, which has certainly led to a lengthy waiting period.

Volvo C40 Recharge Confirmed For India: During the launch of the XC40 Recharge, Volvo divulged its plans to bring its second fully electric SUV, the C40 Recharge, to India. Like the former, the C40 Recharge too will be assembled locally here.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied: The first public spy shots of the fourth-gen Suzuki Swift have surfaced online. It seems to have retained the typical design traits associated with its previous generations. We also have our guess on when Maruti will showcase it in India.

Dates Of The 2022 EV Expo Announced: The 15th edition of the EV Expo is slated to take place in New Delhi soon. It’s a one-stop platform for witnessing all the latest developments in electric mobility, ranging from e-bicycles to e-buses.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Spied Again: Mahindra is gearing up to showcase its first long-range EV, the XUV400, in September. The SUV, which is the electric version of the XUV300, gets a reworked rear profile and has now been spied in a production-ready avatar.

MG Hector Facelift’s Touchscreen Teased: It seems like after Mahindra, MG Motor has drawn inspiration from Mercedes-Benz for its in-car central display. This can be confirmed from the first teaser of the Hector facelift which is set to get a 14-inch infotainment system, thus replacing the currently offered 10.4-inch unit. In related news, we exclusively learned that MG will continue to offer the existing Hector alongside the facelifted model.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s Cabin Spied For The First Time: We already know that Mahindra has made a few cosmetic changes to the exterior of the Scorpio Classic to keep it fresh with time. Now, a set of interior spy shots suggest a handful of updates inside as well.

