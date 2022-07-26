Published On Jul 26, 2022 05:34 PM By Rohit for Volvo C40 Recharge

The coupe version of the XC40 Recharge should get the same powertrain

Both SUVs are underpinned by Volvo’s CMA platform.

The C40 Recharge has a coupe-like sloping roofline and pixel technology for headlights.

It features a leather-free cabin and an infotainment system powered by Google.

It gets a 408PS dual motor setup, 78kWh battery and 420km range.

Volvo could price it at Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom), will be a locally assembled offering.

The first all-electric Volvo product, the XC40 Recharge, has gone on sale in India and shortly after, the Swedish car manufacturer has confirmed that it will be bringing the C40 Recharge, its second all-electric SUV offering, to India in 2023.

Similarities With The XC40 Recharge

Volvo has based the C40 Recharge on the same CMA platform as the XC40 Recharge as it is essentially the latter’s coupe version. The two electric cars have a lot in common when their design is considered, with the C40 gaining new pixel technology for its headlights.

Its standout design element though is the coupe-like sloping roofline, lending a sporty look to its rear. A funky pair of LED taillights running into the tailgate wrap things up at the back.

On the inside, the C40 Recharge has a leather-free cabin, which is a first for a Volvo model. Its features list will include a Google Android OS-powered infotainment system with built-in apps and services, a digital driver display, wireless phone charging, a panoramic glassroof, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Its safety net will include Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and seven airbags.

Also Read: Volvo’s Google OS Infotainment System Gets Apple CarPlay Update

What’s Powering It?

The C40 Recharge shares its electric powertrain with its platform sibling, the XC40 Recharge. Volvo has equipped both of them with a dual motor setup delivering a maximum of 408PS and 660Nm.

It even gets the same 78kWh battery pack, but its WLTP-claimed range stands at 420km (+2km), perhaps thanks to the more efficient body shape. It can support up to 150kW of fast charging to juice up the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.

Expected Pricing and Rivals

Volvo has confirmed that it will bring the electric SUV via the CKD route and hence, the C40 Recharge’s price could be just under the Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. While it won’t have any direct rivals, it will face competition from the likes of the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW i4 and its sibling, the XC40 Recharge.