Modified On Jul 26, 2022 01:34 PM By Rohit for Volvo XC40 Recharge

The electric SUV is being offered in a single fully loaded P8 trim, priced at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

The XC40 Recharge is the all-electric version of the standard XC40.

It gets EV-specific design changes such as a closed front grille and new 19-inch alloy wheels.

Its cabin is almost identical to the regular XC40 and has an all-black theme.

Features on board include a 9-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Volvo has provided it with a 78kWh battery pack with a WLTP-rated range of 418km.

Bookings open for Rs 50,000; deliveries to begin from October.

The Indian electric SUV space now has another contender in the form of the Volvo XC40 Recharge. Volvo is offering its EV in a single fully loaded P8 AWD trim, which is priced at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be booked for Rs 50,000 while Volvo will commence its deliveries from October.

Being the all-electric iteration of the standard XC40, the e-SUV carries on with similar design elements including the hammer-shaped LED DRLs and dual-tone exterior. That said, the XC40 Recharge does get a few exterior differences such as an EV-specific grille and a new design for the 19-inch alloy wheels. Volvo is offering the electric SUV with five colour choices.

Inside, it gets an all-black cabin theme and a near-identical layout as the petrol-powered XC40. In terms of equipment, it gets dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, 12-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, 9-inch touchscreen, and wireless phone charging.

The XC40 Recharge’s safety kit includes seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX seat anchors. Volvo has also equipped it with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which consists of auto-emergency braking, cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and blind spot monitoring.

The electric SUV comes with a twin-motor setup with a performance rating of 408PS and 660Nm along with an all-wheel drivetrain. It can complete the 0-100kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds.

The XC40 Recharge’s 78kWh battery pack has a WLTP-claimed range of 418km. It can support up to 150kW of fast charging to juice up the battery from 0 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes. A 50kW DC fast charger takes anywhere between 2 to 2.5 hours to top up the battery, while the 11kW AC charger that’s available with the EV takes 8-10 hours.

Volvo’s electric SUV rivals the likes of Kia EV6 , Hyundai Ioniq 5 , and BMW i4 .

Read More on : XC40 Recharge Automatic