Published On Jul 29, 2022 02:02 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Mahindra’s first long range EV will be revealed in September this year

Mahindra XUV400 EV to go on sale in early 2023.

It will be larger in size than the XUV300.

The styling would be kept very close to the concept version, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Expected to offer a range of around 450 kilometres.

Likely to be priced around Rs 15 lakh; to primarily rival the Tata Nexon EV Max

Mahindra is readying up the electric XUV400 and now we’ve spied a near production version of it. While it’s still camouflaged, we can see that it definitely looks larger than the XUV300.

The revised front profile of the XUV400 EV gets inverted LED DRLs and rectangular headlamps, similar to the XUV300, while the bumper looks different. The rear profile looks significantly reworked over the subcompact SUV, with a beefier bumper and a more muscular boot lid. The SUV maker has said that it will follow a distinctive design compared to the XUV300. The silhouette and front/rear profiles also suggest that it should look close to the concept model, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Mahindra has confirmed that since the sub 4-metre rule is not applicable to EVs, the XUV400 will be a larger model, measuring around 4.2 metres long. The extra 200mm will likely be due to the redesigned boot lid. Hence, the wheelbase should remain the same as the XUV300 and should technically offer the same interior space too.

The mechanical details of the XUV400 EV are yet to be revealed. But we’re expecting multiple battery pack options that will offer a range of around 450 kilometres. Mainly, the specifications will be in a direct competition with the Tata Nexon EV Max, which claims to deliver a range of 437 kilometres.

The Mahindra XUV400 EV will go on sale in January 2023 and is expected to retail from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). While rivaling the Tata Nexon EV and EV Max, it will also serve as an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona electric. Prior to this, we’ll be seeing Mahindra’s ‘Born EVs’, which will include five electric SUV concepts with no ICE-counterparts. Mahindra has also partnered with Volkswagen to see if some electrical concepts of VW’s MEB (electric car) platform can be used by the SUV maker.

