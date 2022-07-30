Modified On Jul 30, 2022 11:57 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra is taking reservations for the SUV for Rs 21,000

Changes to bookings possible till the midnight of August 15, 2022.

Mahindra plans to produce around 6,000 units per month to roll out 20,000 units of the SUV till December this year.

Deliveries to begin from September 26.

Automatic, six-seater, and 4WD variants command a premium of almost Rs 2 lakh, Rs 20,000, and Rs 2.5 lakh, respectively.

The new Scorpio gets both petrol and diesel engines with both MT and AT options.

It’s priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

Mahindra has commenced bookings for the Scorpio N for Rs 21,000. It has stated that customers will be able to modify their booking till the midnight of August 15, 2022. The carmaker had recently announced prices of the automatic, six-seater and 4WD variants of the SUV.

Production Plan And Deliveries

The carmaker plans to produce around 6,000 units of the SUV per month and 20,000 units have already been slated to roll out by December this year. Mahindra will commence deliveries of the 2022 Scorpio from September 26.

Price Premium For The Automatic, Six-seater And 4WD Variants

The automatic variants command a premium of almost Rs 2 lakh over their corresponding manual counterparts while the 4WD trims are priced at nearly Rs 2.5 lakh extra over the FWD variants. On the other hand, for the six-seater Z8L variants you need to pay Rs 20,000 extra over their seven-seat versions.

Engine And Gearbox Details

Mahindra has provided the Scorpio N with both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 2.2-litre diesel engine is available in two states of tune -- 132PS/300Nm and 175PS (370Nm and 400Nm) -- the 2-litre turbo-petrol has an output of 203PS (370Nm and 380Nm). A 6-speed manual is offered as standard, while an optional 6-speed automatic unit is also offered with the more powerful diesel and petrol mills. All the powertrains are rear-wheel drive as standard, while the 175PS diesel gets an optional shift-on-fly four-wheel drivetrain.

Price And Rivals

The new Scorpio is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). These are the introductory prices valid only for the first 25,000 bookings. Mahindra’s SUV squares off against the Tata Harrier/Safari and Hyundai Creta/Alcazar while being an affordable alternative to the Toyota Fortuner.

