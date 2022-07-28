2022 EV Expo Dates Announced: August 5-7

Published On Jul 28, 2022 04:29 PM By Sonny

The 15th edition of the EV Expo will be hosted at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

The EV Expo is among India’s leading showcases for electric vehicle technology. Its latest edition will be held in the capital at Hall No.11 of Pragati Maidan.

The EV Expo covers electric mobility as a whole and not just electric passenger vehicles. It is a showcase for new e-vehicles, components and services involved in emission-free transportation of people and goods. That includes everything from e-bicycles to e-buses.

There will also be a one-day conference on August 4 on the theme of “India’s EV Sector - Roadmap for Global Leadership.” It will be held on the same premises, i.e. Pragati Maidan, but in the conference room of Hall No. 7. The conference will be addressed by ministers of state for heavy industry, new and renewable energy and science and technology.

Check out the full release below for more details:

15th EV EXPO 2022 to be Held from August 5 to 7, 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

15th EV EXPO 202, dedicated to eco-friendly electric Vehicle technology is being organised from August 5 to 7, 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Sh. Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs shall inaugurate the Expo on 5th August at Pragati Maidan.

New Delhi, July 28, 2022 - India's foremost eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Technology Expo ' EV EXPO' is back with its 15th edition from August 5 to 7, 2022 at Hall No. 11, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Expo shall be inaugurated by Sh. Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs on 5th August at Pragati Maidan.

EV Expo 2022 is the 15th edition of India’s biggest Eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Expo & will offer comprehensive market information, great business opportunities and a platform for networking. EV Expo 2022 brings to the Electric vehicle industry the opportunity to showcase, launch, see and understand the latest in electric vehicles, components and services for convenient and environment-friendly transportation of passengers and goods. The expo ensures that the right national and international players exhibit their technology and products to the right audience- the owners & operators, the manufacturer & traders.

The Expo shall be preceded by a one-day conference with the theme ' India’s EV Sector - Roadmap for Global Leadership' from 10 a.m. onwards on 4th August 2022 in the conference room, Hall No. 7, Pragati Maidan. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (IC) for Science and Technology, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Heavy Industries, and Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Hon'ble Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy shall address this conference.

Mr. Rajiv Arora, Organizer, EV EXPO 2022 said “As compared to a few years back, we are now witnessing increasing adaptation and integration of electric-mobility in our lives around us. There is a huge demand and potential for EVs in our country and there is a need to develop, encourage and support the entire ecosystem from vehicle manufacturers, batteries, components, accessories, finance, R&D, certification, and services. EV Expo provides the ideal platform for all these to come together under one roof. We are going to witness a number of new launches during the 3-day event and are confident of a successful event this year as well”

EV EXPO 2022 is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna(PMKVY), Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology).

Mr. Anuj Sharma, Chairman, Electric Vehicle Committee, Govt. of India & Founder EV Expo said “Due to the vast requirement of hydrocarbon-based fuel which is used in a majority of vehicles in India, we are spending a huge amount of Forex in importing crude oil. There is an urgent need for electric vehicles to reduce our dependence on crude oil. At the same time, there is a need to develop indigenous technology to cater to the entire ecosystem of Electric Vehicles in India to suit our climate and needs. Govt. is providing incentives and coming out with new measures to encourage the adoption of EV technology by the industry as well as the consumers. We are organizing this Expo, so that the manufacturers of E-vehicles, batteries, and charging stations, as well as service providers of EV ecosystem, get a platform to showcase their latest products and services”

Around 100 Indian & International exhibitors are showcasing their technologically advanced, pollution-free 2,3,& 4 wheeled e-vehicles like E-Rickshaws, E-Carts, E-bikes, E-scooters, E-bicycles, E-Loaders as well as 4 wheeled vehicles like E-buses at EV-EXPO 2022. The latest Lithium-ion batteries, charging solutions, vehicle components and accessories are also going to be showcased at the Expo.