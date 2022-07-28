Published On Jul 28, 2022 09:20 AM By Tarun for Volvo XC40 Recharge

The carmaker had allocated only 150 units for our country in the first batch

All 150 units of the locally assembled XC40 Recharge sold out for 2022.

Deliveries to commence from October; to be completed by the end of this year.

Orders for future deliveries are now open at Volvo’s official website.

Gets a 78kWh battery pack with a range of 418 kilometres and a dual-motor setup.

The electric SUV is available in a single P8 AWD variant, priced at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo India has sold out all units of the XC40 Recharge for the year within two hours of commencing the bookings. Only 150 units of the electric SUV were reserved for our market and deliveries for this first batch are scheduled to be completed between October to December.

Even though the first batch is sold out, Volvo is accepting orders for further deliveries. However, there’s no information about when the next batch will be arriving in India. The XC40 Recharge is locally assembled and offered in a single fully loaded P8 AWD trim, priced at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The first all-electric offering from Volvo in India comes with a 78kWh battery pack that promises a claimed range of 418 kilometres. Its twin-motor all-wheel drivetrain is capable of delivering 408PS and 660Nm. The electric SUV can sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds. With the help of a 150kW fast charger, the SUV can be juiced up to 80 percent in just 40 minutes.

An EV-specific closed grille and different alloy wheels are the only two visual elements that differentiate the XC40’s electric and petrol-powered counterparts. In terms of comfort, there’s a 12-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-inch touchscreen system, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS. Its ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite features auto-emergency braking, cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and blind spot monitoring.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is positioned as a similarly priced and more affordable alternative to the Kia EV6 , Hyundai Ioniq 5 , and BMW i4 .

