Car News That Mattered This Week (January 20-January 24): Updates On Upcoming Cars, Price Hikes, And More

Kia and Skoda disclosed claimed fuel-efficiency figures for their recently launched sub-4m offerings, and this week also saw price hikes of some existing models

Even after the end of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, automakers continued to make buzz in the Indian automotive industry. While Kia and Skoda revealed fuel efficiency figures for their subcompact SUV offerings, we also saw variant updates and price hikes for some existing Kia cars. The week was packed with significant updates. Let’s delve into the highlights of the week.

Skoda Kylaq Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Almost after 1.5 months of announcing the prices of the Skoda Kylaq, the automaker also revealed its claimed fuel efficiency figures for both manual and automatic options. The claimed figures for the Kylaq automatic are better than that of its other platform-sharing model.

Kia’s Variants Rejigged And Prices Hiked

Kia rejigged the variant lineup of three of its popular offerings: Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. Alongside these changes, the automaker also gave an upward price revision to all three models.

Kia Syros Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

While the prices for the Kia Syros are yet to be announced, the automaker revealed the claimed fuel efficiency figures for both of its engine options last week. Kia offers the Syros with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, and the latter is more frugal.

Existing Kia Carens To Continue Being On Sale

The Kia Carens will follow the strategy of some Honda and Toyota models. In an exclusive update, the existing Carens MPV will be sold alongside the Carens facelift.

Mahindra BE6 and XEV 9e Phase 2 Test Drives Begin

Mahindra’s two new EVs developed under its sub-brands XEV and BE– the XEV 9e and BE 6 have been launched with its first phase test drives already underway. However, the automaker also opened phase 2 test drives for these SUVs last week. That said, buyers from remaining states will need to wait till pan-India drives commences.

