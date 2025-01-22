Skoda Kylaq Claimed Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 115 PS and 178 Nm.

The Skoda Kylaq was launched in November with deliveries stated to start on 27 January.

Skoda only offers the Kylaq with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine available.

It comes paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The manual powertrain has a fuel efficiency of 19.68 kmpl and the automatic powertrain has a fuel efficiency of 19.05 kmpl.

Prices for the Skoda Kylaq range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Skoda Kylaq has already been launched and its bookings are now underway, with deliveries set to start on January 27 2025. Based on the same platform as the Kushaq it also shares the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which also powers the Kushaq and the Slavia. The Czech carmaker has now revealed the engine's claimed fuel efficiency with both manual and automatic powertrain specifications. Have a look at claimed mileage figures of the Skoda Kylaq along with a quick overview of the sub-4m SUV.

Powertrain and Fuel Efficiency

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Engine Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT*/ 6-speed AT^ Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.68 kmpl(MT), 19.05 kmpl (AT)

*MT= Manual Transmission

^AT= Torque ConverterTransmission

The manual powertrain is slightly more fuel-efficient than the AT. Although this is the same engine present on the Kushaq it drinks less fuel on the Kylaq.

Also Check Out: Tata Punch Crosses 5 Lakh Sales Units Milestone Since Launch

Skoda Kylaq Quick Overview

The Kylaq is the first subcompact SUV offering from Skoda which comes loaded with amenities like 8-inch digital driver display, a 10-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a wireless phone charger. It also comes with auto AC with rear vents, cruise control and ventilated front seats.

To ensure passenger safety the Kylaq comes with 6 airbags (as standard), rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, hill hold assist and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-4-m SUV rivals the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

