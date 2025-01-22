Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos And Kia Carens Variants Rejigged And Prices Hiked
- 6K Views
-
- Write a comment
The diesel iMT variants of all three cars and the Gravity editions of Sonet and Seltos have been discontinued
After Hyundai discontinued the iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal) option from its cars in September 2023, its sister entity Kia has also discontinued this gearbox option available with the 1.5-litre diesel engine of Kia Sonet, Kia Carens and Kia Seltos. Along with this, the variant lineup of all three cars has been rejigged where some new variants have been introduced while variants including the ‘Gravity edition’ on the Sonet and Seltos have been axed. Let us now take a look at the updated variant lineup in the Kia Sonet, Carens and Seltos:
Kia Sonet
The Kia Sonet is available in 7 broad trims: HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, GTX Plus, and X-Line.
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
HTE
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
No difference
|
HTE (O)
|
Rs 8.32 lakh
|
Rs 8.40 lakh
|
Rs 8,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 9.03 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
Rs 12,000
|
HTK (O)
|
Rs 9.39 lakh
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
HTK Plus (O)
|
Rs 10.12 lakh
|
Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Rs 38,000
|
Gravity
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
1-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
HTK iMT
|
Rs 9.63 lakh
|
Rs 9.66 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
HTK (O) iMT
|
–
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 10.75 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
Gravity
|
Rs 11.20 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTK Plus (O) iMT
|
–
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 11.72 lakh
|
Rs 11.83 lakh
|
Rs 11,000
|
HTX DCT
|
Rs 12.52 lakh
|
Rs 12.63 lakh
|
Rs 11,000
|
GTX
|
RS 13.72 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
GTX Plus DCT
|
Rs 14.72 lakh
|
Rs 14.75 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
X-line DCT
|
Rs 14.92 lakh
|
Rs 14.95 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
HTE
|
Rs 9.80 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTE (O)
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
No difference
|
HTK
|
Rs 10.50 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTK (O)
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 11.62 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
Gravity
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTK Plus (O)
|
–
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTX MT
|
Rs 12.40 lakh
|
Rs 12.47 lakh
|
Rs 7,000
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 12.85 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 13.30 lakh
|
Rs 13.34 lakh
|
Rs 4,000
|
HTX Plus MT
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTX Plus iMT
|
Rs 14.52 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
GTX AT
|
Rs 14.57 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
GTX Plus AT
|
Rs 15.57 lakh
|
Rs 15.70 lakh
|
Rs 13,000
- The maximum price hike of the Sonet is with the HTK Plus (O) variant,which is offered with the petrol-manual combination, at Rs 38,000.
-
A total of 8 diesel variants including both manual and iMT variants of the Sonet have been discontinued.
-
The turbo-petrol variants faced a maximum price hike of Rs 11,000 with the HTX iMT and HTX DCT.
Kia Carens
The Kia Carens is available in six broad trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, Luxury Plus, and X-Line. Here are the revised prices and variants in the Carens.
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
Premium
|
Rs 10.52 lakh
|
Rs 10.60 lakh
|
Rs 8,000
|
Premium (O)
|
Rs 11.16 lakh
|
Rs 11.25 lakh
|
Rs 9,000
|
Gravity
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
Rs 12.20 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
Prestige (O) (6 seater)
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
Prestige (O) (7 seater)
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
Rs 12.20 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
Premium (O) iMT
|
Rs 12.56 lakh
|
Rs 12.60 lakh
|
Rs 4,000
|
Gravity iMT
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 13.56 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
Prestige Plus iMT
|
Rs 15.10 lakh
|
Rs 15.14 lakh
|
Rs 4,000
|
Prestige Plus (O) DCT (7 seater)
|
Rs 16.31 lakh
|
Rs 16.35 lakh
|
Rs 4,000
|
X-Line DCT (6 seater)
|
Rs 19.44 lakh
|
Rs 19.46 lakh
|
Rs 4,000
|
Luxury Plus (7 seater)
|
Rs 19.29 lakh
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
Rs 36,000
|
X-Line DCT (7 seater)
|
Rs 18.94 lakh
|
Rs 19.70 lakh
|
Rs 76,000
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Premium MT
|
Rs 12.67 lakh
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Premium (O) MT
|
Rs 13.06 lakh
|
Rs 13.13 lakh
|
Rs 7,000
|
Gravity MT
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 14.07 lakh
|
Rs 7,000
|
Prestige MT
|
Rs 14.15 lakh
|
Rs 14.22 lakh
|
Rs 7,000
|
Prestige Plus MT
|
Rs 15.60 lakh
|
Rs 15.64 lakh
|
Rs 4,000
|
Prestige Plus (O) AT
|
Rs 16.81 lakh
|
Rs 16.85 lakh
|
Rs 4,000
|
Luxury MT
|
Rs 17.27 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
Luxury Plus MT
|
Rs 18.35 lakh
|
Rs 19 lakh
|
Rs 65,000
|
Luxury Plus AT
|
Rs 19.29 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
Luxury iMT
|
Rs 17.27 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
Luxury Plus iMT
|
Rs 18.37 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
- The Kia Carens, unlike the Sonet and Seltos, still feature the Gravity editions.
-
The X-Line DCT variant of the Carens has seen the maximum price hike in the lineup, amounting to Rs 76,000.
-
No new variant has been added to the turbo-petrol engine powertrain, but it has seen the maximum price hike, as mentioned above.
-
The Luxury Plus MT is the top-spec variant now with a price hike of Rs 65,000, after the rejig.
Also Read: Kia At Auto Expo 2025: Updated Electric Crossover, A Special Variant Of An MPV, And A New Sub-4m SUV
Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos comes with eleven variants: HTE (O), HTK (O), HTK Plus (O), HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, GTX Plus, GTX Plus, X-Line (S), and X-Line
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
HTE
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTE (O)
|
–
|
Rs 11.13 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTK
|
Rs 12.37 lakh
|
Rs 12.43 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
HTK (O)
|
–
|
Rs 13 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 14.14 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTK Plus (O)
|
–
|
Rs 14.40 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTK Plus CVT
|
Rs 15.50 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTK Plus (O) CVT
|
–
|
Rs 15.71 lakh
|
New variant
|
Gravity MT
|
Rs 16.63 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
Gravity CVT
|
Rs 18.06 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTX
|
–
|
Rs 15.73 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTK (O)
|
–
|
Rs 16.71 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTX CVT
|
–
|
Rs 17.16 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTX (O) CVT
|
–
|
Rs 18.07 lakh
|
New variant
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
HTX Plus iMT
|
Rs 15.62 lakh
|
Rs 15.73 lakh
|
Rs 11,000
|
GTX DCT
|
Rs 19.08 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
GTX Plus DCT
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
No difference
|
X-Line DCT
|
Rs 20.45 lakh
|
Rs 20.51 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
HTE MT
|
Rs 12.46 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTE (O) MT
|
–
|
Rs 12.71 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTK MT
|
Rs 13.88 lakh
|
Rs 13.91 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
HTK (O) MT
|
–
|
Rs 14.51 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTK Plus MT
|
Rs 15.63 lakh
|
Rs 15.91 lakh
|
Rs 28,000
|
HTX MT
|
Rs 17.04 lakh
|
Rs 17.28 lakh
|
Rs 24,000
|
HTX (O)
|
–
|
Rs 18.31 lakh
|
New variant
|
Gravity MT
|
Rs 18.21 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTX Plus MT
|
Rs 18.84 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 17.27 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTX Plus iMT
|
Rs 18.95 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTK Plus AT
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
HTK Plus (O) AT
|
–
|
Rs 17.17 lakh
|
New variant
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 18.47 lakh
|
Rs 18.65 lakh
|
Rs 18,000
|
GTX AT
|
Rs 19.08 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
GTX Plus S AT
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
GTX Plus AT
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
No difference
|
X-Line S AT
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
–
|
Discontinued
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 20.45 lakh
|
Rs 20.51 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
The Gravity variants have been discontinued and the Seltos has seen a maximum price hike of Rs 28,000 with the HTK Plus MT variant.
Rivals
The Kia Sonet rivals sub-4m SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Skoda Kylaq. The Kia Carens, on the other hand, locks horns with the Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6. The Kia Seltos competes with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate and can be considered an option to the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.