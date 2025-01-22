All
Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos And Kia Carens Variants Rejigged And Prices Hiked

Modified On Jan 22, 2025 06:18 PM By Dipan for Kia Sonet

The diesel iMT variants of all three cars and the Gravity editions of Sonet and Seltos have been discontinued

After Hyundai discontinued the iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal) option from its cars in September 2023, its sister entity Kia has also discontinued this gearbox option available with the 1.5-litre diesel engine of Kia Sonet, Kia Carens and Kia Seltos. Along with this, the variant lineup of all three cars has been rejigged where some new variants have been introduced while variants including the ‘Gravity edition’ on the Sonet and Seltos have been axed. Let us now take a look at the updated variant lineup in the Kia Sonet, Carens and Seltos:

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is available in 7 broad trims: HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, GTX Plus, and X-Line. 

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

HTE 

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 8 lakh

No difference

HTE (O)

Rs 8.32 lakh

Rs 8.40 lakh

Rs 8,000

HTK

Rs 9.03 lakh

Rs 9.15 lakh

Rs 12,000

HTK (O)

Rs 9.39 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 10,000

HTK Plus (O)

Rs 10.12 lakh

Rs 10.50 lakh

Rs 38,000

Gravity

Rs 10.49 lakh

Discontinued

1-litre turbo-petrol engine

HTK iMT

Rs 9.63 lakh

Rs 9.66 lakh

Rs 3,000

HTK (O) iMT

Rs 9.99 lakh

New variant

HTK Plus

Rs 10.75 lakh

Discontinued

Gravity

Rs 11.20 lakh

Discontinued

HTK Plus (O) iMT

Rs 11 lakh

New variant

HTX iMT

Rs 11.72 lakh

Rs 11.83 lakh

Rs 11,000

HTX DCT

Rs 12.52 lakh

Rs 12.63 lakh

Rs 11,000

GTX

RS 13.72 lakh

Discontinued

GTX Plus DCT

Rs 14.72 lakh

Rs 14.75 lakh

Rs 3,000

X-line DCT

Rs 14.92 lakh

Rs 14.95 lakh

Rs 3,000

1.5-litre diesel engine

HTE

Rs 9.80 lakh

Discontinued

HTE (O) 

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

No difference

HTK

Rs 10.50 lakh

Discontinued

HTK (O) 

Rs 10.90 lakh

Rs 11 lakh

Rs 10,000

HTK Plus

Rs 11.62 lakh

Discontinued

Gravity

Rs 12 lakh

Discontinued

HTK Plus (O)

Rs 12 lakh

New variant

HTX MT

Rs 12.40 lakh

Rs 12.47 lakh

Rs 7,000

HTX iMT

Rs 12.85 lakh

Discontinued

HTX AT

Rs 13.30 lakh

Rs 13.34 lakh

Rs 4,000

HTX Plus MT

Rs 13.80 lakh

Discontinued

HTX Plus iMT

Rs 14.52 lakh

Discontinued

GTX AT

Rs 14.57 lakh

Discontinued

GTX Plus AT

Rs 15.57 lakh

Rs 15.70 lakh

Rs 13,000
  • The maximum price hike of the Sonet is with the HTK Plus (O) variant,which is offered with the petrol-manual combination, at Rs 38,000.

  • A total of 8 diesel variants including both manual and iMT variants of the  Sonet have been discontinued.

  • The turbo-petrol variants faced a maximum price hike of Rs 11,000 with the HTX iMT and HTX DCT.

Kia Carens 

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens is available in six broad trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, Luxury Plus, and X-Line. Here are the revised prices and variants in the Carens.

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Premium

Rs 10.52 lakh

Rs 10.60 lakh

Rs 8,000

Premium (O)

Rs 11.16 lakh

Rs 11.25 lakh

Rs 9,000

Gravity

Rs 12.10 lakh

Rs 12.20 lakh

Rs 10,000

Prestige (O) (6 seater)

Rs 12.10 lakh

Rs 12 lakh

Rs 10,000

Prestige (O) (7 seater)

Rs 12.10 lakh

Rs 12.20 lakh

Rs 10,000

1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

Premium (O) iMT

Rs 12.56 lakh

Rs 12.60 lakh

Rs 4,000

Gravity iMT

Rs 13.50 lakh

Rs 13.56 lakh

Rs 6,000

Prestige Plus iMT

Rs 15.10 lakh

Rs 15.14 lakh

Rs 4,000

Prestige Plus (O) DCT (7 seater)

Rs 16.31 lakh

Rs 16.35 lakh

Rs 4,000

X-Line DCT (6 seater)

Rs 19.44 lakh

Rs 19.46 lakh

Rs 4,000

Luxury Plus (7 seater)

Rs 19.29 lakh

Rs 19.65 lakh

Rs 36,000

X-Line DCT (7 seater)

Rs 18.94 lakh

Rs 19.70 lakh

Rs 76,000

1.5-litre diesel

Premium MT

Rs 12.67 lakh

Rs 12.70 lakh

Rs 3,000

Premium (O) MT

Rs 13.06 lakh

Rs 13.13 lakh

Rs 7,000

Gravity MT

Rs 14 lakh

Rs 14.07 lakh

Rs 7,000

Prestige MT

Rs 14.15 lakh

Rs 14.22 lakh

Rs 7,000

Prestige Plus MT

Rs 15.60 lakh

Rs 15.64 lakh

Rs 4,000

Prestige Plus (O) AT

Rs 16.81 lakh

Rs 16.85 lakh

Rs 4,000

Luxury MT

Rs 17.27 lakh

Discontinued

Luxury Plus MT

Rs 18.35 lakh

Rs 19 lakh

Rs 65,000

Luxury Plus AT

Rs 19.29 lakh

Discontinued

Luxury iMT

Rs 17.27 lakh

Discontinued

Luxury Plus iMT

Rs 18.37 lakh

Discontinued
  • The Kia Carens, unlike the Sonet and Seltos, still feature the Gravity editions.

  • The X-Line DCT variant of the Carens has seen the maximum price hike in the lineup, amounting to Rs 76,000.

  • No new variant has been added to the turbo-petrol engine powertrain, but it has seen the maximum price hike, as mentioned above.

  • The Luxury Plus MT is the top-spec variant now with a price hike of Rs 65,000, after the rejig.

Also Read: Kia At Auto Expo 2025: Updated Electric Crossover, A Special Variant Of An MPV, And A New Sub-4m SUV

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos comes with eleven variants: HTE (O), HTK (O), HTK Plus (O), HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, GTX Plus, GTX Plus, X-Line (S), and X-Line

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

HTE

Rs 10.90 lakh

Discontinued

HTE (O)

Rs 11.13 lakh

New variant

HTK

Rs 12.37 lakh

Rs 12.43 lakh

Rs 6,000

HTK (O)

Rs 13 lakh

New variant

HTK Plus

Rs 14.14 lakh

Discontinued

HTK Plus (O)

Rs 14.40 lakh

New variant

HTK Plus CVT

Rs 15.50 lakh

Discontinued

HTK Plus (O) CVT

Rs 15.71 lakh

New variant

Gravity MT

Rs 16.63 lakh

Discontinued

Gravity CVT

Rs 18.06 lakh

Discontinued

HTX 

Rs 15.73 lakh

New variant

HTK (O)

Rs 16.71 lakh

New variant

HTX CVT

Rs 17.16 lakh

New variant

HTX (O) CVT

Rs 18.07 lakh

New variant

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

HTX Plus iMT

Rs 15.62 lakh

Rs 15.73 lakh

Rs 11,000

GTX DCT

Rs 19.08 lakh

Discontinued

GTX Plus DCT

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

No difference

X-Line DCT

Rs 20.45 lakh

Rs 20.51 lakh

Rs 6,000

1.5-litre diesel

HTE MT

Rs 12.46 lakh

Discontinued

HTE (O) MT

Rs 12.71 lakh

New variant

HTK MT

Rs 13.88 lakh

Rs 13.91 lakh

Rs 3,000

HTK (O) MT

Rs 14.51 lakh

New variant

HTK Plus MT

Rs 15.63 lakh

Rs 15.91 lakh

Rs 28,000

HTX MT

Rs 17.04 lakh

Rs 17.28 lakh

Rs 24,000

HTX (O) 

Rs 18.31 lakh

New variant

Gravity MT

Rs 18.21 lakh

Discontinued

HTX Plus MT

Rs 18.84 lakh

Discontinued

HTX iMT

Rs 17.27 lakh

Discontinued

HTX Plus iMT

Rs 18.95 lakh

Discontinued

HTK Plus AT

Rs 17 lakh

Discontinued

HTK Plus (O) AT

Rs 17.17 lakh

New variant

HTX AT

Rs 18.47 lakh

Rs 18.65 lakh

Rs 18,000

GTX AT

Rs 19.08 lakh

Discontinued

GTX Plus S AT

Rs 19.40 lakh

Discontinued

GTX Plus AT

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

No difference

X-Line S AT

Rs 19.65 lakh

Discontinued

X-Line AT 

Rs 20.45 lakh

Rs 20.51 lakh

Rs 6,000

The Gravity variants have been discontinued and the Seltos has seen a maximum price hike of Rs 28,000 with the HTK Plus MT variant.

Rivals

The Kia Sonet rivals sub-4m SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Skoda Kylaq. The Kia Carens, on the other hand, locks horns with the Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6. The Kia Seltos competes with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate and can be considered an option to the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe.

