Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos And Kia Carens Variants Rejigged And Prices Hiked

The diesel iMT variants of all three cars and the Gravity editions of Sonet and Seltos have been discontinued

After Hyundai discontinued the iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal) option from its cars in September 2023, its sister entity Kia has also discontinued this gearbox option available with the 1.5-litre diesel engine of Kia Sonet, Kia Carens and Kia Seltos. Along with this, the variant lineup of all three cars has been rejigged where some new variants have been introduced while variants including the ‘Gravity edition’ on the Sonet and Seltos have been axed. Let us now take a look at the updated variant lineup in the Kia Sonet, Carens and Seltos:

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is available in 7 broad trims: HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, GTX Plus, and X-Line.

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine HTE Rs 8 lakh Rs 8 lakh No difference HTE (O) Rs 8.32 lakh Rs 8.40 lakh Rs 8,000 HTK Rs 9.03 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 12,000 HTK (O) Rs 9.39 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10,000 HTK Plus (O) Rs 10.12 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 38,000 Gravity Rs 10.49 lakh – Discontinued 1-litre turbo-petrol engine HTK iMT Rs 9.63 lakh Rs 9.66 lakh Rs 3,000 HTK (O) iMT – Rs 9.99 lakh New variant HTK Plus Rs 10.75 lakh – Discontinued Gravity Rs 11.20 lakh – Discontinued HTK Plus (O) iMT – Rs 11 lakh New variant HTX iMT Rs 11.72 lakh Rs 11.83 lakh Rs 11,000 HTX DCT Rs 12.52 lakh Rs 12.63 lakh Rs 11,000 GTX RS 13.72 lakh – Discontinued GTX Plus DCT Rs 14.72 lakh Rs 14.75 lakh Rs 3,000 X-line DCT Rs 14.92 lakh Rs 14.95 lakh Rs 3,000 1.5-litre diesel engine HTE Rs 9.80 lakh – Discontinued HTE (O) Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh No difference HTK Rs 10.50 lakh – Discontinued HTK (O) Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 11 lakh Rs 10,000 HTK Plus Rs 11.62 lakh – Discontinued Gravity Rs 12 lakh – Discontinued HTK Plus (O) – Rs 12 lakh New variant HTX MT Rs 12.40 lakh Rs 12.47 lakh Rs 7,000 HTX iMT Rs 12.85 lakh – Discontinued HTX AT Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 13.34 lakh Rs 4,000 HTX Plus MT Rs 13.80 lakh – Discontinued HTX Plus iMT Rs 14.52 lakh – Discontinued GTX AT Rs 14.57 lakh – Discontinued GTX Plus AT Rs 15.57 lakh Rs 15.70 lakh Rs 13,000

The maximum price hike of the Sonet is with the HTK Plus (O) variant,which is offered with the petrol-manual combination, at Rs 38,000.

A total of 8 diesel variants including both manual and iMT variants of the Sonet have been discontinued.

The turbo-petrol variants faced a maximum price hike of Rs 11,000 with the HTX iMT and HTX DCT.

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens is available in six broad trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, Luxury Plus, and X-Line. Here are the revised prices and variants in the Carens.

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Premium Rs 10.52 lakh Rs 10.60 lakh Rs 8,000 Premium (O) Rs 11.16 lakh Rs 11.25 lakh Rs 9,000 Gravity Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 10,000 Prestige (O) (6 seater) Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 12 lakh Rs 10,000 Prestige (O) (7 seater) Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 10,000 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Premium (O) iMT Rs 12.56 lakh Rs 12.60 lakh Rs 4,000 Gravity iMT Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 13.56 lakh Rs 6,000 Prestige Plus iMT Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 15.14 lakh Rs 4,000 Prestige Plus (O) DCT (7 seater) Rs 16.31 lakh Rs 16.35 lakh Rs 4,000 X-Line DCT (6 seater) Rs 19.44 lakh Rs 19.46 lakh Rs 4,000 Luxury Plus (7 seater) Rs 19.29 lakh Rs 19.65 lakh Rs 36,000 X-Line DCT (7 seater) Rs 18.94 lakh Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 76,000 1.5-litre diesel Premium MT Rs 12.67 lakh Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 3,000 Premium (O) MT Rs 13.06 lakh Rs 13.13 lakh Rs 7,000 Gravity MT Rs 14 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh Rs 7,000 Prestige MT Rs 14.15 lakh Rs 14.22 lakh Rs 7,000 Prestige Plus MT Rs 15.60 lakh Rs 15.64 lakh Rs 4,000 Prestige Plus (O) AT Rs 16.81 lakh Rs 16.85 lakh Rs 4,000 Luxury MT Rs 17.27 lakh – Discontinued Luxury Plus MT Rs 18.35 lakh Rs 19 lakh Rs 65,000 Luxury Plus AT Rs 19.29 lakh – Discontinued Luxury iMT Rs 17.27 lakh – Discontinued Luxury Plus iMT Rs 18.37 lakh – Discontinued

The Kia Carens, unlike the Sonet and Seltos, still feature the Gravity editions.

The X-Line DCT variant of the Carens has seen the maximum price hike in the lineup, amounting to Rs 76,000.

No new variant has been added to the turbo-petrol engine powertrain, but it has seen the maximum price hike, as mentioned above.

The Luxury Plus MT is the top-spec variant now with a price hike of Rs 65,000, after the rejig.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos comes with eleven variants: HTE (O), HTK (O), HTK Plus (O), HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, GTX Plus, GTX Plus, X-Line (S), and X-Line

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine HTE Rs 10.90 lakh – Discontinued HTE (O) – Rs 11.13 lakh New variant HTK Rs 12.37 lakh Rs 12.43 lakh Rs 6,000 HTK (O) – Rs 13 lakh New variant HTK Plus Rs 14.14 lakh – Discontinued HTK Plus (O) – Rs 14.40 lakh New variant HTK Plus CVT Rs 15.50 lakh – Discontinued HTK Plus (O) CVT – Rs 15.71 lakh New variant Gravity MT Rs 16.63 lakh – Discontinued Gravity CVT Rs 18.06 lakh – Discontinued HTX – Rs 15.73 lakh New variant HTK (O) – Rs 16.71 lakh New variant HTX CVT – Rs 17.16 lakh New variant HTX (O) CVT – Rs 18.07 lakh New variant 1.5-litre turbo-petrol HTX Plus iMT Rs 15.62 lakh Rs 15.73 lakh Rs 11,000 GTX DCT Rs 19.08 lakh – Discontinued GTX Plus DCT Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh No difference X-Line DCT Rs 20.45 lakh Rs 20.51 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5-litre diesel HTE MT Rs 12.46 lakh – Discontinued HTE (O) MT – Rs 12.71 lakh New variant HTK MT Rs 13.88 lakh Rs 13.91 lakh Rs 3,000 HTK (O) MT – Rs 14.51 lakh New variant HTK Plus MT Rs 15.63 lakh Rs 15.91 lakh Rs 28,000 HTX MT Rs 17.04 lakh Rs 17.28 lakh Rs 24,000 HTX (O) – Rs 18.31 lakh New variant Gravity MT Rs 18.21 lakh – Discontinued HTX Plus MT Rs 18.84 lakh – Discontinued HTX iMT Rs 17.27 lakh – Discontinued HTX Plus iMT Rs 18.95 lakh – Discontinued HTK Plus AT Rs 17 lakh – Discontinued HTK Plus (O) AT – Rs 17.17 lakh New variant HTX AT Rs 18.47 lakh Rs 18.65 lakh Rs 18,000 GTX AT Rs 19.08 lakh – Discontinued GTX Plus S AT Rs 19.40 lakh – Discontinued GTX Plus AT Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh No difference X-Line S AT Rs 19.65 lakh – Discontinued X-Line AT Rs 20.45 lakh Rs 20.51 lakh Rs 6,000

The Gravity variants have been discontinued and the Seltos has seen a maximum price hike of Rs 28,000 with the HTK Plus MT variant.

Rivals

The Kia Sonet rivals sub-4m SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Skoda Kylaq. The Kia Carens, on the other hand, locks horns with the Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6. The Kia Seltos competes with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate and can be considered an option to the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe.

