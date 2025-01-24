Exclusive: Existing Kia Carens To Be Available Alongside The Upcoming Carens Facelift

The Kia Carens facelift will undergo design changes inside and out, however it is expected to use the same powertrain options as the existing Carens

The Carens, after being on sale since 2022, is set to receive its first major update soon.

Based on the spy shots, the new Carens will have a redesigned fascia, new alloy wheels, and updated headlights and tail lights.

The cabin layout is expected to be new with restyled AC vents and updated centre console.

Likely to carry features like dual 10.25-inch displays, a single-pane sunroof, and ventilated front seats from the existing Carens.

The facelifted Carens will also get a 360-degree camera, and is also expected to have level 2 ADAS.

Likely to use the same engine options as the existing Carens: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The current version of the Kia Carens is priced between Rs 10.60 lakh and Rs 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Kia could price the updated Carens MPV starting from Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens was first introduced in India in 2022 and now the MPV is ripe for a major update. While the facelifted Carens is in the pipeline, we recently got an exclusive update that the updated version of the MPV will be sold alongside the existing Kia Carens. We have already seen this strategy with cars like the two generations of the Honda City and Honda Amaze, and even Toyota Innova. Let’s check out what to expect from the Carens facelift.

Design Updates

Based on previous spy shots, the 2025 Kia Carens will feature a refreshed fascia, including redesigned headlights, updated LED DRLs, and a tweaked front bumper. While the overall silhouette of the MPV will remain unchanged from the current Carens, it will sport newly designed alloy wheels. The rear section will see significant changes, including all-new LED taillights and a restyled bumper.

Cabin Updates

Just like on the outside, the facelifted Carens is expected to receive a major overhaul inside as well. The AC vents and centre console will likely be redesigned, and it could also get a different colour seat upholstery. In terms of features, it may borrow the amenities from the existing version of the Carens, including two 10.25-inch displays, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and possibly a panoramic sunroof as well.

Its safety kit will likely include 6 airbags (as standard), an electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors. As seen in the previous spy shot, it will also get a 360-degree camera and could also come with a complete suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which is now available on all other models in Kia India’s portfolio.

No Mechanical Changes Expected

The Carens facelift will likely continue using the same powertrain options as its existing counterpart. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

N/A - Naturally aspirated

iMT - Manual transmission without clutch pedal

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

Kia Carens Kia Carens Facelift Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 11.5 lakh onwards (expected)

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Kia Carens can be regarded as a premium alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Toyota Rumion. It can also be considered as an affordable alternative to the Maruti Invicto, Toyota Innova Hycross, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

