Mahindra BE6 and XEV 9e Phase 2 Test Drives Are Now Underway

Published On Jan 24, 2025 01:31 PM By Kartik for Mahindra BE 6

Starting with the second phase of the test drives, customers in Indore, Kolkata, and Lucknow can now experience both Mahindra EVs firsthand

Test drive for BE 6 and XEV 9e now open

  • Phase 1 test drives are already underway in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

  • Phase 2 includes cities such as Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore.

  • In Phase 3, the test drives will be available pan-India starting February 7, 2025.

  • Both EVs come in three variants: Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three.

  • Features on the EVs include multi-zone auto AC, a 16-speaker sound system and auto parking. Safety features include 6 airbags and level 2 ADAS.

  • The EVs come with two battery packs: a standard 59 kWh and a larger 79 kWh with a single motor setup and a range of up to 656km for the XEV 9e and 683 km for the BE 6. .

  • The BE 6 price range is between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 26.9 lakh, while the flagship XEV 9e price is between Rs 21.9 lakh to Rs 30.5 lakh.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e, the first two EVs based on the automaker’s INGLO platform, have already been launched and its phase 1 test drives are already underway in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Mahindra has also opened phase 2 test drives starting today, in cities like Bhopal, Cochin, Coimbatore, Goa, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur and Jalandhar. People who belong to cities not encompassed by phases 1 and 2 test drives will need to wait till February 7th when pan-India test drives will commence. If you are interested in the all-electric SUVs here is a quick overview of what you will get with the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e. 

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Features And Safety 

BE 6 Cabin

Mahindra has loaded the EVs with features such as a 12.3-inch double-screen setup for the BE 6 and a triple-screen setup for the XEV 9e along with a 1400 W 16-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system. To further increase comfort and convenience the EVs come with multi-zone auto AC, powered and ventilated front seats and an augmented reality head-up display. 

Mahindra XEV 9e Dashboard

To ensure passenger safety the BE 6 and XEV 9e get 6 airbags (as standard), a blind spot monitor, a 360-degree camera and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Powertrain 

The two EVs come with a 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack with a single motor powering the rear wheels. Technical specifications of the motor are as follows: 

                                                            Mahindra BE 6 

Battery Pack 

59 kWh

79 kWh

Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

535 km 

683 km

Power 

231 PS

286 PS

Torque 

380 Nm

380 Nm

Drive Type

Single motor, Rear-wheel-drive

Single motor, Rear-wheel-drive

                                                            Mahindra XEV 9e 

Battery Pack 

59 kWh

79 kWh

Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

542 km 

656 km

Power 

231 PS

286 PS

Torque 

380 Nm

380 Nm

Drive Type

Single motor, Rear-wheel-drive

Single motor, Rear-wheel-drive

The top-spec Pack Three variant of both BE 6 and XEV 9e come with a 180 kW DC fast charger capable of taking the battery from 20-80 percent charge in 20 mins. 

Price and Rivals 

Mahindra BE 6 Rivals

Mahindra BE 6 price ranges from Rs 18.9 lakh to Rs 26.9 lakh. The all-electric SUV will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The XEV 9e is priced between Rs 21.9 lakh to Rs 30.5 lakh and is an alternative to EVs such as the Tata Safari EV and Tata Harrier EV

Please note that Mahindra has only revealed the price for the Pack One and Pack Three variants as of now. 

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

