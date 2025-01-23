Kia Syros Claimed Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

The diesel-manual combination on the Syros is the most frugal option in the lot

The Kia Syros has reached dealerships ahead of its launch on February 1. That said, the carmaker has now revealed the powertrain-wise claimed fuel efficiency figures of the sub-4m SUV. Before we get into the details, let us take a look at the powertrain options the Syros is offered with:

Kia Syros: Powertrain Options

The Kia Syros comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol from the Kia Sonet, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 116 PS 120 PS Torque 250 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT^

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmision

^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Now let us take a look at the powertrain-wise fuel-efficiency figures of the Kia sub-4m SUV.

Kia Syros: Claimed Fuel Efficiency

1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol Manual transmission 20.75 kmpl 18.20 kmpl Automatic transmission 17.65 kmpl (AT) 17.68 kmpl (DCT)

The table indicates that the diesel-manual combination is the most frugal option in the Syros lineup with a mileage of 20.75 kmpl.

The turbo-petrol-manual option is the next best in terms of fuel efficiency which returns 18.20 kmpl.

The fuel efficiency options of both engine options with an automatic transmission are almost identical.

Kia Syros: An Overview

The Kia Syros is the Korean carmaker’s more premium sub-4m offering in the market and it comes with a boxy design with pixel-shaped headlights, dual-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

Inside, it comes with a dual-tone cabin, the theme of which depends on the variant chosen. It gets premium features like dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the touchscreen and another for the driver’s display), a 5-inch touch-enabled screen for AC controls, a panoramic sunroof and powered front seats. Moreover, the rear seats also get a reclining and sliding function, which is a first for any car in the segment.

In terms of safety, the Kia Syros comes with 6 airbags (as standard), front, rear and side parking sensors, and 360-degree camera. It further packs in level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Kia Syros: Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the Kia Syros are expected to range from Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival sub-4m SUVs and compact SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Seltos.

