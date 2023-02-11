Published On Feb 11, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Tiago EV

The week leading up to the Indian leg of 2023 Formula E World Championship was filled with multiple spy shots and updates on new models

The first full week of February witnessed updates and bookings news of upcoming models from Citroen and Audi, respectively. It was also marked with Tata terminating the introductory prices of the Tiago EV and us getting some exclusive images of the facelifted Nexon.

Let’s have a look at all the major highlights of the week

Tata Tiago EV gets its first price hike

The introductory prices for the Tiago EV have come to an end as Tata has bumped them up uniformly across all variants. Even after the price revision, the electric hatchback still starts under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition Unveiled

Mahindra took the covers off the XUV400 EV’s Formula edition right ahead of the Indian leg of the 2023 Formula E World Championship. It gets a special livery, in line with the carmaker’s newest race car that’s been designed as a collaborative effort between Mahindra’s two departments.

Renault-Nissan’s new plans for India

Both carmakers, Renault and Nissan, are going to introduce multiple new products in India as revealed by their latest brand strategy announcement. Their plan includes as many as four new models, including an electric vehicle and an MPV from Nissan.

Maruti Baleno, Ertiga and XL6 get more connectivity features

Following the Brezza, Maruti Suzuki has now updated the list of connectivity features of the Baleno, Ertiga and XL6’s touchscreen units. These features focus on increasing the user convenience while driving these cars. The Baleno now gets more safety equipment as standard too.

Jeep brings a new limited-run ‘Club Edition’ of Compass and Meridian

Jeep is offering a limited run ‘Club Edition’ of the Meridian and the Compass. The special edition of both SUVs comes with minor cosmetic changes and is based on their base-spec trims in both the petrol and diesel lineups. However, if you want the special editions, you will have to rush as they are on sale only till the end of February.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Bookings Update

Hyundai’s locally assembled flagship EV, the Ioniq 5, has received 650 bookings since they opened towards the end of December 2022. The carmaker is yet to commence deliveries of the electric hatchback.

Citroen eC3 likely to arrive soon

As per our dealer sources, Citroen will likely launch its all-electric hatchback, the eC3, by mid-February. The electric hatchback will come with an ARAI-claimed driving range of 320 km. It will be sold in two trims and bookings for the EV are now open.

India finds its own lithium-ion source in J&K

As we all know, lithium-ion batteries are one of the most expensive parts of an EV, increasing their overall cost. Now, in one of the latest developments, India has found its own lithium reserves in the district of Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, hinting at making EVs more affordable in the future.

Test mules of Tata Nexon facelift, three-row Citroen C3 and Maruti Fronx CNG Spied

This week’s spy shot synopsis started with Citroen’s three-row version of the C3 hatchback, the interiors of which were also caught on camera for the first time. Tata is also working on the facelifted Nexon that’s expected to debut sometime in 2024. The week’s last spy shot was of the Maruti Fronx with an emissions testing kit.

Audi Q3 Sportback Bookings Now Open

Customers can now book the sportier-looking version of the Q3, christened the ‘Q3 Sportback.’ It is available in a single fully loaded Technology variant, and is essentially the Q3 in all aspects, although with a sloping roofline.

