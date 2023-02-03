Modified On Feb 03, 2023 10:36 PM By Tarun for Citroen Compact SUV

The three-row version of the C3 is expected to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh

Bigger C3 is expected to be a seven-seater offering.

It could sport an SUV-crossover design with a rugged appeal.

Likely to get more feature comforts than the C3.

Expected to get the C3’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions.

Most likely to debut by mid 2023 as a potential alternative to the Hyundai Creta or Maruti Ertiga.

The three-row version of the Citroen C3 has been spied on European roads, while undergoing winter testing. The bigger C3 will go on sale by mid-2023 and will basically be a larger version of the hatchback with two more seats.

The three-row C3 will sport a SUV-crossover design with body cladding, chunky tyres, and a hunchback-type boot, giving it a rugged look too. The interior should be identical to the C3, carrying the funky dashboard design and several quirky elements. We’re expecting it to be a seven-seater offering but could feature removable seats like the Renault Triber.

It will borrow the C3’s feature list, which includes a 10-inch touchscreen system, a digital speedometer, and steering-mounted controls. Further, it could also get automatic AC, a rear parking camera, and other niceties for added convenience.

The three-row C3 could get the hatchback’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, the same engine is also available globally in a tune of 130PS. So there are chances of this version of the engine coming onboard as well. In case of transmission options, we’re expecting manual and automatic options.

The three-row C3 is expected to retail from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and could be priced similar to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It can also be seen as an alternative to the Kia Carens and Maruti Ertiga/XL6.

