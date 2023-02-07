Modified On Feb 07, 2023 03:43 PM By Ansh

These new generation SUVs could arrive with a strong-hybrid powertrain

Nissan and Renault are slated to renew their alliance agreement later this year and have outlined some of their market-wise objectives in the short- to mid-term future. For India, the Japanese and French carmakers are developing new shared vehicles including SUVs. We believe these SUVs could be the all-new iteration of the Duster. The new Duster could also spawn a Nissan alternative which was the case before with the Terrano.

Name and Design

While Renault could bring back the Duster nameplate to Indian buyers, Nissan might pick a new name as the Terrano was not as popular as the car it was based on. The Japanese firm is unlikely to use the Kicks moniker as well.

Both SUVs will be based on the same platform and are likely to share all specifications. Much like other recent products of the Renault-Nissan alliance, such as the Kiger and Magnite, the two compact SUVs will have unique design languages.

A New Generation

Renault finally discontinued the first-generation Duster in India in 2022, when the second-generation Duster was already on sale overseas. In the European market, the Duster, sold under the Dacia brand owned by the Renault Group, can be had in its second-generation avatar with multiple powertrain options: petrol and diesel. However, if the carmaker is planning to launch the Duster again in India, it will probably bring the third-generation model which is currently under development and will be EV-ready as well.

Powertrain & Features

The third-generation Duster is likely to offer a strong-hybrid powertrain along with a petrol-only unit, but there will be no diesel on offer. If so, then its Nissan counterpart will also be equipped with the same and a new hybrid compact SUV duo will hit the Indian market to rival the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

In terms of features as well, expect the new Renault-Nissan SUVs to pack a couple of nice display units, some premium comforts, and hopefully retain the rugged charm of the Duster and Terrano.

Expected launch Timeline

The Renault-Nissan alliance could debut these compact SUVs by 2024 with the market launch scheduled soon after. Both SUVs will be similarly priced and will be rivals to the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

There Will Be Bigger SUVs Too

While we expect Renault and Nissan to make a much-awaited return to the compact SUV space in India, we might see the manufacturers bring some of their bigger and more premium models here too. The Nissan X-Trail has already been confirmed for India and it will be a CBU (imported) rival to the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross and Skoda Kodiaq, while Renault may try the midsize SUV space again with the coupé-styled Arkana.

Given that Renault and Nissan are expected to localise the CMF-B platform for the expected return of the Duster, the modular underpinnings could spawn even more compact models. These would be distinguished by design and features and would serve as potential alternatives to the more rugged models.