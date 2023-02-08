Published On Feb 08, 2023 02:19 PM By Tarun for Hyundai IONIQ 5

The locally assembled premium electric crossover retails at a price tag of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ioniq 5 gets a 72.6kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 631 kilometres,

A 350kWh fast charger takes 18 minutes to charge it up to 80 percent; one hour for the same with a 50kW charger.

It is the first dedicated EV from Hyundai with a distinctive exterior design with pixel-styled details.

Features dual 12.3-inch displays, a Bose sound system, six airbags, and radar-based ADAS.

Available in a single fully loaded variant; deliveries expected to commence in a month or two.

Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023, and it is the carmaker’s costliest car in the country. However, it is one of the most affordable long-range premium MPVs, thanks to localised assembly, arriving at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings opened towards the end of December 2022 for Rs one lakh and it already has over 650 orders with deliveries yet to commence.

The Ioniq 5 is offered with a 72.6kWh battery pack and a single electric motor driving the rear wheels. Its peak performance is rated at 217PS and 350Nm, but claims a range of 631 kilometres. Its sibling, the Kia EV6, gets the option of all-wheel drivetrain, which is significantly costlier as a CBU offering.

The crossover supports fast charging of up to 350kW which juices it up to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. The same can be done by a 150kWh fast charger in 21 minutes, some of which are being set up by Hyundai itself. Most public chargers support fast charging up to 50kW, which takes almost an hour for an 80 percent charge. With a home 11kW AC charger, the EV takes about seven hours for a full charge. It also gets the vehicle-to-load feature, where you can charge other electric gadgets using the car battery.

Since it’s the flagship Hyundai on sale, its one variant is feature-loaded to the brim. The Ioniq 5 features auto flush door handles, powered front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen system and driver’s display, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. Safety is covered by six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS, and radar-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which further gets adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, a 360-degree camera, and high-beam assist.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrived at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting the fully-imported Kia EV6’s prices by Rs 15-20 lakh. Other alternatives include the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the upcoming Skoda Enyaq iV.

