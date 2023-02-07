Modified On Feb 07, 2023 07:09 PM By Sonny for Renault Triber

The subcompact MPV crossover has been successful for the French half of the automotive alliance

Renault launched the Triber MPV in 2019.

It is the most affordable seven-seater crossover in India.

Offered with a 72PS 1-litre petrol engine, 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol on the cards.

Scored a four-star safety rating at old Global NCAP crash tests.

Nissan’s version to share features and powertrains with the Triber.

It should be distinguished by its design language.

The Renault Triber premiered in mid-2019 as a more affordable replacement for the Lodgy. The sub-four metre MPV crossover has been a unique proposition since its introduction, but it will soon be joined by a Nissan-badged cousin as part of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Triber features

The Triber is a seven-seater with two removable seats in the third row. In five-seater mode, the body shape allows for a lot more luggage space than any other subcompact offering, at 625 litres. As an affordable offering, the Triber is not exactly rich in features in its current form, but still offers an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AC vents for second and third row seats, and a digitised instrument cluster. It does cover the safety bases with four airbags, ESP, hill start assist, traction control and tyre pressure monitor as standard.

Triber engine

The Renault subcompact MPV only comes with one engine since launch: a naturally aspirated 1-litre petrol engine making 72PS and 96Nm, with the choice of a five-speed manual gearbox and AMT.

What will change with the Nissan MPV?

The Nissan version of the MPV should sport a different exterior design language to set itself apart from the Renault Triber. We expect it to be based on the facelifted version of the Triber, which is due to be launched soon. The updated Triber could also get some feature updates like LED lighting, digital infotainment system and get the much-awaited 100PS, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Kiger and Magnite SUVs. Therefore, the Nissan MPV should offer the same powertrains and features as the facelifted Triber.

Expected launch

The Nissan lineup in India has been stale since the arrival of the Magnite. While Renault and Nissan have not laid out any timelines for the new products lined up for India, the Nissan MPV could even arrive by mid-2024.

It would likely be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and prove to be an alternative to hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10 and Maruti Swift, as well as its Renault sibling.

