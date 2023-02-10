Modified On Feb 10, 2023 05:00 PM By Shreyash for Tata Tiago EV

The electric hatchback's prices have been raised evenly across all variants.

The Tiago EV comes with two battery pack options: a 19.2kWh and a 24kWh.

It offers a driving range of up to 315km, depending on the battery pack chosen.

Prices for the Tiago EV now range between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan India)

Following the recent price increase throughout Tata's ICE lineup, the company has now ended the introductory pricing of its electric hatchback, the Tiago EV. All variants, including both battery packs, have received a uniform price surge of Rs 20,000. The variant-wise revised pricing is listed below:

19.2 kWh (with 3.3kW AC charger)

Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference XE Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh +Rs 20,000 XT Rs 9.09 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh +Rs 20,000

24kWh (with 3.3kW AC charger)

Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference XT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.19 lakh +Rs 20,000 XZ+ Rs 10.79 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh +Rs 20,000 XZ+ Tech Lux Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh +Rs 20,000

24kWh (with 7.2kW AC charger)

Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference XZ+ Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh +Rs 20,000 XZ+ Tech Lux Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh +Rs 20,000

The table above demonstrates that costs for both battery packs and charger choices have gone evenly. While Tata has managed to maintain the starting price of the EV below Rs 10 lakh, the top-spec trim has pretty much reached Rs 12 lakh (prices mentioned are ex-showroom).

The electric hatchback comes with two battery pack options – a 19.2kWh and a long-range 24kWh – both mated to an electric motor with outputs of 61PS and 110Nm, and 75PS and 114Nm, respectively. Also, the smaller battery pack enables the EV to cover up to 250km on a single charge, while the bigger battery pack offers a driving range of up to 315km (MIDC rated).

The former comes with a 3.3kW charging option, while the latter also gets the option of a higher capacity 7.2kW AC charger. By paying extra, customers can opt for the 7.2kW charging option with the 19.2kWh battery pack. The charging times have been detailed in the table below:

Charger 19.2kWh 24kWh 15A Plug Point (from 10 to 100 per cent) 6.9 hours 8.7 hours 3.3kW AC Charger (from 10 to 100 per cent) 5.1 hours 6.4 hours 7.2kW AC Charger (from 10 to 100 per cent) 2.6 hours 3.6 hours DC Fast Charger (from 10 to 80 per cent) 58 minutes 58 minutes

When it comes to features, the Tiago EV boasts a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a four-speaker Harman sound system with four tweeters. Safety-wise, it also gets dual front airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD and a rear-view camera.

Before the price revision, the electric hatchback received over 10,000 bookings on the first day and almost 20,000 bookings within a month of the carmaker opening the order books. Now, Tata retails the Tiago EV from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It will directly rival the soon-to-be-launched Citroen eC3.

