Citroen Will Likely Launch The eC3 In Mid-February

Published On Feb 07, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Citroen C3 EV

It will come with an ARAI-claimed range of 320km

Gets a 29.2kWh battery pack with a single electric motor.

The electric motor churns out 57PS and 143Nm.

Bookings for the eC3 are already open.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Citroen unveiled the eC3 a while back and opened the bookings of the electric hatchback for a token amount of Rs 25,000. And now, as per dealer sources, it has come out that the carmaker will launch the all-electric eC3 by mid-February.

The eC3 has an air-cooled 29.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that puts out 57PS and 143Nm. This setup gives the electric hatchback an ARAI-claimed range of 320km and a top speed of 107kmph.

It is available in two variants, Live and Feel, and offers features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

The carmaker will likely launch the eC3 by February 15 at an expected starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV and can be considered an affordable alternative to Tata Nexon EV Prime and Mahindra XUV400.