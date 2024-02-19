Published On Feb 19, 2024 05:50 PM By Sonny for Skoda Sub 4 Meter SUV

It is expected to make its market debut in the first half of 2025

Skoda expected to announce more details about its sub-4m SUV project on February 27.

It will likely be based on a revised version of the MQB-A0 IN platform that underpins Kushaq and Slavia.

Expected to get the same features as, and styling inspired by the Kushaq SUV.

Likely to get only the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions.

The sub-4m SUV space remains one of the hottest segments in the Indian car industry. It currently sees participation from as many as seven brands and Skoda is looking to join that list. It will likely be locking horns with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon. More details about this upcoming project are said to be revealed on February 27.

Will It Be A Mini Kushaq?

The Skoda subcompact SUV is likely to be based on the same MQB-A0 IN platform that underpins the Kushaq compact SUV, but resized to keep the end product within the 4-metre length limit for the segment. In terms of styling as well, expect core similarities with the Kushaq, especially for the front fascia.

Feature Rich To Take On Venue, Nexon And Others

Features are one of the main factors for new car buyers and Skoda will have to bring its best to take on the segment toppers. Expect many of the Kushaq’s comforts to trickle down to the new subcompact SUV like the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-enabled climate control panel, ventilated front seats, sunroof and digital driver’s display. Ideally, it needs to bring the 10-inch touchscreen as well as a power-adjustable driver’s seat from the top-spec Kushaq variants.

In terms of safety, the Kushaq already has a 5-star safety rating and since the sub-4m SUV will likely get the same platform, it should offer similar levels of protection. The expected features for the same would be six airbags, ESC, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and hopefully a 360-degree camera as well.

Expected Powertrains

Skoda already has an engine suitable for a sub-4m offering - the 1-litre turbo-petrol unit. With an output of 115 PS and 178 Nm, it’ll give the Skoda SUV a competitive position since all of its rivals also offer the choice of a turbo-petrol engine. This Skoda power plant will likely retain the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions as well.

No Volkswagen Twin

Currently, Skoda-Volkswagen have their own versions of the SUV and sedan based on the MQB-A0 IN platform: the Kushaq and Taigun, and Slavia and Virtus. However, it’s unlikely that there will be a Volkswagen-branded twin for the new Skoda sub-4m SUV. Instead, Volkswagen shall be focussing its efforts on a mass-market EV for India.

Expected Launch And Pricing

The Skoda rival to the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue is expected to be market-ready by early 2025. While Skoda is entering a highly competitive segment, it is unlikely to be focussing on the entry-level prices. Instead, expect it to be a premium offering, likely to be priced from Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

