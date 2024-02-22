Modified On Feb 22, 2024 01:08 PM By Rohit for Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The voluntary recall offers to reprogram the automatic transmission’s ECU software for the affected SUVs

Toyota has just issued a voluntary recall for 269 units of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 SUV in India, in order to reprogram the automatic transmission’s ECU (electronic control unit) software. These units of the carmaker’s flagship SUV offering were manufactured over almost two years, between February 12, 2021 and February 1, 2023.

More Details On The Recall

On a positive note, there have been no reported cases related to the affected part thus far. Toyota’s dealerships will individually contact customers of the affected vehicles for the required service campaign action as part of the recall.

Owners can also check if their vehicle has been included in the recall by visiting the ‘Safety Recall’ section on the Toyota India website and entering the vehicle identification number (VIN) or the chassis number. You can also contact your nearest Toyota dealer or call its customer care centre on 1800-309-0001.

Can You Continue To Use It?

While Toyota has not specified if the affected units of the SUV are safe to be driven in their current condition, we recommend that you find out if your vehicle falls under the recall at the earliest. If yes, then do get it inspected without any delay to keep your vehicle in the pink of health. The last known price tag for the Land Cruiser was set at Rs 2.10 crore (ex-showroom) and there’s already a waiting period stretching up to a couple of years.

