Modified On Feb 23, 2024 05:38 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

A latest spy video shows that you should probably plan for the 4WD variant if you want to go off-tarmac in the 5-door Thar

The test mule seems to be a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant.

There could be multiple factors like the available traction and the condition of tyres which made it stuck

Mahindra will offer the elongated version of the Thar with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

While there are a healthy amount of spy shots of the Mahindra Thar 5-door test mules on the internet, a new video has surfaced online that clearly shows the downside of picking the rear-wheel-drive variant over the 4WD SUV. This test mule of the 5-door Thar was spied in Manali, where it was struggling to drive out of a slushy trail.

In the video, upon closer observation, only the rear wheels of the test mule are seen spinning, suggesting that it might be a 4X2 (rear-wheel-drive) variant, or at least did not have 4WD engaged. Consequently, there may not have been sufficient traction to navigate the slushy terrain. However, do not dismiss the Thar 5-door’s off-road capabilities on this one example. There are other factors at play as well, such as mud that could have mixed into the ice, making it harder for the SUV to maneuver through it on regular tyres that may not be the best for the slippery terrain.

There are other multiple factors as well, like driver’s skill and the condition of the tyres which were used on the test mule.

More About Upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will use the same engine options as its 3-door counterpart, including a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel engine, but in higher states of tune. Both engines will be mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission, and just like that regular Thar, the 5-door version will come with the choice of both 4-wheel-drive (4WD) and rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain.

More Features Over Thar 3-door

Mahindra will offer the 5-door version of the Thar with more features over the 3-door version, including a bigger touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a single pane sunroof, rear AC vents, and an auto-dimming IRVM. For more details of what the elongated Thar could offer over its regular version, click here.

In terms of safety, the Thar 5-door could get six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and it could also get a 360-degree camera in the higher variants.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2024 from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will be a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny, while it will also rival the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha.

