The Innova Hycross is currently enduring a waiting time of at least six months in top Indian cities

Towards the end of 2022, the Toyota Innova Hycross entered the Indian market as the third-generation version of Toyota’s popular MPV. Now, in a little over a year’s time, the Toyota Innova Hycross has crossed the 50,000-unit sales landmark in our market.

Why The Milestone Matters

The Toyota Innova Hycross’ latest milestone is a big achievement as it is polar opposite to what we have known the previous versions of the Innova represented since the MPV was introduced in India in 2005. For the third-gen model, Toyota changed the MPV’s DNA by going from a body-on-frame construction to a monocoque chassis, choosing a front-wheel-drive (FWD) over rear-wheel-drive (RWD), and converting it from a diesel-powered model at its core to a petrol-only offering (along with a strong-hybrid powertrain option for the first time).

Despite all these key changes, it’s still commendable that the MPV has been well received by the Indian customers. It’s currently witnessing a wait time of at least six months in top cities. A few reasons for its high popularity are likely its string of benefits such as Toyota’s lower cost of service, five years of free roadside assistance, and the 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty on the strong-hybrid setup’s battery pack.

Its Indian Innings So Far

Toyota launched the Innova Hycross in India in late 2022 with prices starting from Rs 18.30 lakh in both 7- and 8-seater layouts. Within the first couple of months, the MPV already had an average wait time of three to four months in top cities.

It got its first price hike in March 2023 which made it pricier by up to Rs 75,000 and in the following month itself, Toyota stopped taking orders for its top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants. Fast forward to February 2024 and bookings for these two variants are, once again, currently suspended.

It also got its rebadged cousin, called the Maruti Invicto, in July 2023 which came with a few differences including a tweaked design, a slightly different equipment set, and just one hybrid powertrain option.

A Quick Look At Its Features

With all those fundamental changes over the previous Innovas, the Innova Hycross is packed to the brim with premium features too. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a 7-inch digital driver’s display.

Its safety kit comprises six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

Technical Specifications

It comes with two powertrain options:

A 2-litre petrol engine with an electric motor (186 PS system output), paired with an e-CVT.

The same 2-litre petrol engine without any electrification (174 PS and 205 Nm), is coupled with a CVT.

Price Range And Rivals

The Toyota Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 19.77 lakh to Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Maruti Invicto, while being a more premium option to the diesel-only Toyota Innova Crysta and the smaller multi-powertrain offering, the Kia Carens.

