Modified On Feb 23, 2024 02:20 PM

The Creta N Line will go on sale on March 11 and is expected to come with the 160 PS turbo-petrol engine with a manual transmission

Will be based on the higher-spec variants of the new Hyundai Creta.

Will get red skirting, sportier exhaust, 'N Line' badges, and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels.

Its cabin will have an all-black theme with red inserts and contrast red stitching.

Likely to get the standard Creta’s features such as dual 10.25-inch displays and ADAS.

Expected to come with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with both 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT options.

After being spied completely undisguised towards the end of January 2024, the Hyundai Creta N Line now finally has a launch date. It will go on sale in India on March 11, and will be based on the more feature-loaded variants of the facelifted Creta. Here’s what to expect from the sportier iteration of the Hyundai SUV:

Distinct Face

Based on the previous sighting, the Creta N Line will distinguish itself from the regular SUV with a revised front featuring split-LED headlights, where the LED DRL strip sits above, along with other tweaks like a smaller grille and a chunkier bumper.

When viewed from the sides, notable additions include red skirting and larger 18-inch N Line-specific alloy wheels sporting red brake calipers. Moving to the rear, changes are subtle, primarily marked by the redesigned bumper design with the sportier-looking dual-tip exhaust. We also expect it to have a few 'N Line' badges dispersed across the exterior.

Any Differences On The Inside?

Regular Creta's cabin image used for reference purposes only

One of the major differences noticed in the spy shots was the refreshed interior theme. As with other N Line models, Hyundai has chosen an all-black look for the cabin. Additionally, red accents adorn the central infotainment display, dashboard, and there's contrast red stitching on both the gear lever and upholstery as well. The N Line-specific steering wheel will also be included in the package.

Equipment On Board

Hyundai will base the Creta N Line on the higher variants of the regular SUV. So it is likely to come with the same dual 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats from the regular Creta.

Its safety kit is expected to include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Creta N Line Performance

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be provided with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/ 253 Nm) as the standard model, but could also get the option of a 6-speed manual in addition to the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). In the N Line version, it could also have a slightly different suspension setup and quicker steering rack for sharper handling to differentiate it further from the regular Creta. Hyundai might also offer it with a sportier-sounding exhaust setup.

Expected Price And Competition

The Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to have a starting price of Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Kia Seltos GTX+ and X-Line, while also serving as a sportier-looking alternative to the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, and MG Astor.

