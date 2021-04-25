Car News That Mattered This Week : European-Spec Volkswagen Polo Facelift Revealed, 2021 Mercedes Benz GLA Launch Timeline Revealed, Toyota-Based Maruti Ciaz To Be Launched

Modified On Apr 25, 2021 09:51 AM By Tarun for Skoda Rapid

New details on the five-door Suzuki Jimny, a Toyota-badged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the new-gen Skoda Octavia have surfaced. These, and more car news stories from the week gone by:

Skoda Rapid Successor Spied Testing

The successor to the Skoda Rapid has been spied testing in India for the first time. It will be a more premium and bigger offering than the Rapid, equipped with more powerful engines. Head here to know the details we have gathered from these spy shots.

Volkswagen Polo Facelift Revealed In Europe

The Euro-spec sixth-generation Polo gets a facelift, which gives it cosmetic enhancements inside and out. Are we getting this version of the Polo in India? Find out the details in our story ahead.

2021 Skoda Octavia Launch Delayed

Skoda has delayed the launch of the new Octavia for the second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here are all the details you need to know.

Toyota-Badged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Launch Details Out

Toyota is working on a new sedan, which will be the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. There’s also a new trademark filing from Toyota which could be the sedan’s name. Here’s everything you need to know.

2021 Mercedes Benz GLA Launch Timeline Revealed

Mercedes-Benz finally has a launch date for the new GLA, but only if the pandemic does not worsen. Thanks to the changes, the new-generation model finally looks like an SUV. Here are all the details on the launch timeline and specifications of the entry-level Mercedes SUV.

Five-Door Suzuki Jimny Specifications Leaked

Suzuki is working on the five-door version of the Jimny, which will likely be brought to India. Its dimensions and engine specifications have been leaked, giving us a few details about the potential rival to the Mahindra Thar. Check out all the details here.

Shanghai Auto Show 2021 Updates

1. Smartphone giant Huawei introduced its first electric vehicle, the SF5. It gets a petrol engine to charge the batteries, delivering a range of over 1000 kilometres. Here are all the details.

2. The X-Trail, one of the most popular Nissan SUVs, has received a generation upgrade. Cosmetic updates aside, the new SUV gets more features and Nissan’s e-hybrid system with AWD. Here’s everything you need to know.

3. Honda has unveiled the SUV e:prototype, which will be China’s first mass-market EV from the carmaker. It is based on the new HR-V and gets advanced connected car technology. Here are all the details.

4. Toyota has unveiled the bZ4X electric SUV which has an on-board solar charging system. While its international launch is set for 2022, Toyota India has trademarked the bZ series name in India. Check out all the details here.

