Toyota bZ4X Electric SUV Concept Debuts Carmaker’s New Line Of EVs

Published On Apr 20, 2021 03:05 PM By Tarun

The upcoming Toyota electric SUV will have an on-board solar charging system

Toyota has unveiled the bZ4X concept at Shanghai Auto Show 2021.

The carmaker plans to launch 15 new BEVs (battery electric vehicles) by 2025.

The bZ4x is based on the new e-TNGA platform and developed in partnership with Subaru.

It will have an on-board solar charging system.

The bZ4x will be an all-wheel drive.

International launch likely by 2022.

Toyota has unveiled the bZ4X electric crossover concept at Shanghai Auto Show 2021. The ‘bZ’ here refers to ‘Beyond Zero’, the Japanese brand’s intent to look beyond zero-emission vehicles while using renewable energy sources. As part of its electrification strategy, the carmaker will launch 15 pure EVs by 2025, including seven EVs under the ‘bZ’ series.

On the outside, the bZ4X is identical to the RAV4. Its exterior design is all about sharp cuts and creases, which lend the crossover an aggressive look. There are swept-back LED headlamps, plastic cladding over the wheel arches, and a modular rear profile.

The cabin seems futuristic yet neat at the same time. There’s a yolk-type steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a fully digital instrument panel. Tactile controls for the floating central console suggest this concept won’t vary significantly from the eventual production-spec model.

The bZ4X, jointly developed by Subaru, is based on Toyota’s e-TNGA platform. We have it that Suzuki and Daihatsu have been roped in for future bZ models. While technical details are scarce at this point, the electric crossover will be an all-wheel drive, which is Subaru’s specialisation.

However, the highlight of the b4Zx has to be its on-board solar charging system that works when the car is stationary.

Also Read: Upcoming Electric Cars In India

The crossover will be produced in Japan and China and will likely go on sale overseas by 2022. While it probably won’t launch in India, we expect one (or more) of the future Toyota BEVs to be introduced here within a couple of years.