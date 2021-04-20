Honda SUV e:prototype Showcased At Shanghai Auto Show 2021; To Be The Brand’s First Mass-Market EV For China

Published On Apr 20, 2021 05:29 PM By Tarun for Honda HR-V

It is scheduled to launch in China by the spring of 2022

Honda has unveiled the near-production version of the SUV e:prototype at Shanghai Auto Show 2021.

Its design has been heavily inspired by the new-gen HR-V.

Highlights include an LED-illuminated logo, retractable door handles, eye-shaped LED headlamps, OTA updates, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, and advanced connected car technology.

Honda has showcased the SUV e:prototype at the ongoing 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. The HR-V-inspired electric SUV will be the brand’s first mass-produced electric vehicle for China, expected to launch between March-June, 2022. Besides this, the carmaker also plans to launch nine more EVs exclusively for China.

The SUV e:prototype looks like an electrified version of the new-generation HR-V. Its shoulder lines and silhouette are identical to the SUV’s, but there are exclusive design elements too. On the outside, you see sharp eye-shaped LED headlamps, slim side mirrors, an LED-illuminated logo that houses the charging port, retractable door handles, wide LED tail lamps, and a sleek tail spoiler.

Also, it packs the third-gen Honda Connect platform for smartphone connectivity and OTA (Over-the-air) updates with voice recognition. With the connected car technology, you can operate smart home appliances and shop online while driving. All upcoming Honda models in China are expected to get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The carmaker has yet to disclose the range and battery specifications of its electric SUV.

Honda has also unveiled the Breeze PHEV, a plug-in hybrid slated to launch in China by the second half of this year. Its range and powertrain details will be revealed soon. While the carmaker hasn’t disclosed its intent to launch electric vehicles in India, here’s hoping we get to see the City Hybrid soon.