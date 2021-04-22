Volkswagen Polo Gets A Facelift In Europe. Is It Coming To India?

Modified On Apr 22, 2021 04:37 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Polo 2022

Volkswagen’s Polo has received sharper styling as part of a mid-life facelift in Europe, but the question remains: is it coming to India?

The sixth-gen Polo is based on the MQB-AO platform.

It gets revised headlamps, bumpers, alloy wheels, and tail lamps.

Updates on the inside include feather-touch climate control buttons, and new touchscreen.

Continues to get a range of 1.0-litre engines.

Transmission options include 5- and 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen wants to bring it to India.

It could come by early-2023.

Volkswagen has given the Polo a facelift for the European market. The sixth-gen Polo that is currently on sale in Europe is different from the fifth-gen model that we get here in India. The sixth-gen car is based on the MQB-A0 platform and is also longer than the India-spec model.

If you have seen the sixth-gen Polo, you will immediately notice the changes in this facelift. The headlamps have been reworked to integrate LED DRLs inside them. These are MATRIX LED lights that can automatically dip when oncoming traffic is recognised. There is also a light bar running underneath the front grille that connects the two headlamps. The alloy wheel design too has changed, but the most prominent change is the headlight. The squarish tail lamps of the Polo have been replaced by horizontally stretched-out units, more in line with the other cars from the Volkswagen Group. The Polo badging on the boot has been moved underneath the Volkswagen logo. The racier R-Line variant of the Polo also gets restyled bumpers.

The interior hasn’t changed all that much. It contniues to get an optional digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen continues to be driver-centric. Apart from that, it gets blue ambient lighting and an all-black interior. The climate control buttons have also been revamped and you now get a touch panel instead of buttons.

Volkswagen continues to offer the Polo with a 1.0-litre petrol engine (65PS, 75PS, 95PS turbo, 115PS turbo), a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 150PS, and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor in the GTI variant. Transmission options on offer include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch transmission). There are diesel and CNG options available as well.

As far as an India launch is concerned, there is both good and bad news.

The good news is Volkswagen India is interested in bringing the new-gen Polo here, in fact, it has even localised the MQB A0 platform for India (MQB-A0 IN), for use in cars like the Kushaq and Taigun. The bad news is the car abroad is longer than four meters, so the car will have to be chopped off a little to adhere to the sub-4 metre regulations of the Indian automotive market.

The new Polo will be relatively expensive if brought to India compared to the fifth-gen model. Its prices are expected to be in line with the new Hyundai i20, which is priced on par with SUVs of the same size.

Even if it manages to make it to our shores despite these hurdles, it won’t be before the end of 2022 or even early-2023. So, don’t hold your breath for it. Also See: Upcoming Volkswagen Cars

Read More on : Volkswagen Polo on road price