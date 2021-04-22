Smartphone Maker Huawei Introduces Its First EV

Modified On Apr 22, 2021 12:25 PM By Rohit

The SF5 electric SUV, with a range of over 1,000km thanks to a 1.5-litre petrol engine that charges the battery pack on the go, is available at all Huawei stores in China

Diversification is never a bad thing for any company as it leads to an increased product portfolio, attracting a larger customer base. Huawei, a brand majorly known for its smartphones and electronic devices, has now set foot into the electric vehicle space with an electric crossover SUV. The updated SERES SF5 -- showcased at the ongoing 2021 Shanghai Auto Show -- is now available at all Huawei stores across China as the first car marketed by the tech giant. The SF5 was initially revealed in 2019 in China.

Chinese automaker SERES, which produces electric vehicles, has two models in its lineup. The SF5 gets a certified range of 180km for city commutes in pure electric mode and over 1,000km for longer journeys in extended range mode. It features a 1.5-litre engine to charge the batteries like Nissan e-POWER. In this mode, the SF5 can go from 0-100kmph in 4.68 seconds and in pure electric mode, it can achieve the same feat in just 3.5 seconds! The SERES EV is offered with both 2WD and 4WD systems. Huawei is yet to reveal the exact specifications of the electric powertrain and the charging capabilities of the EV.

Also See: Classic VW Beetle-inspired Ora Punk Cat EV From China In Detailed Images

The SF5 gets Huawei’s connected car tech, Huawei HiCar, enabling users to remotely turn on climate control or use voice commands. It also comes with a Huawei Sound-tuned 11-speaker sound system as well as heated and ventilated front seats with massage function. It also comes with level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) including assisted driving, adaptive cruise control, and traffic congestion assist. More importantly, the EV’s design meets five-star safety standards.

The SF5 is approximately priced at Rs 25.20 lakh for the 2WD model and at Rs 28.68 lakh for the 4WD in China. It is available in four exterior shades: blue, white, black, and silver with white, black, and red interior highlights. Huawei is not the only tech giant that has ventured into the EV space. Apple is close to forming a joint venture with LG Electronics and Magna International to develop its EVs while Xiaomi has also announced its entry into the electric vehicle market.