Modified On Dec 10, 2022 01:15 PM By Shreyash

Several manufacturers announced price hikes on their products this week, which will take effect from January 2023

It's been a bustling week filled with major industry announcements, recall stories, and crash testing. While a couple new models have been spied testing, Lamborghini launched the off-roader version of the Huracan in India. We've included all of this and more in our weekly roundup.

Toyota Innova Hycross To Be Made Available To Fleet Customers

Toyota has announced that the new Innova Hycross will be sold in the commercial segment as well, albeit only in the base trim. We have also got wind of when the MPV will be on display in showrooms and available for test drives as well.

Several Cars Recalled This Week

Maruti has recalled more than 9,000 units of Ciaz, Brezza, XL6, Ertiga, and newly launched Grand Vitara. This recall also affects the Toyota Hyryder, which has the same underpinnings as the Grand Vitara.

Many Carmakers Have Announced The Price Hike From January 2023

Many automakers have announced price hikes which will take effect in January 2023. The cars from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Kia, Renault and Maruti will become dearer at the start of 2023.

Skoda Octavia Combi and Indonesian Hyundai Creta Crash Tested

We saw two significant crash test results this week, one from ASEAN NCAP for the Indonesia-spec Hyundai Creta, which excelled in both adult and child passenger protection. The Skoda Octavia Combi, on the other hand, also put up a stellar show in the assessments performed by Euro NCAP.

Volkswagen Launched An Exclusive Edition Of The Tiguan

Volkswagen has released a new 'Exclusive' edition of the Tiguan to commemorate the one-year voyage of the facelifted SUV in India. It receives cosmetic updates in the form of new alloy wheels and aluminium pedals. All of this comes with the distinctive 'Exclusive' label. It costs the same as the standard Tiguan.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Trim Productions Underway

While the deliveries for the mid-spec Z4 variant of the Mahindra Scorpio have already started, it indicates that the production of the lower trims of the SUV are now underway. Recently, a Z4 variant has been spied at a stockyard of the dealership, which has been detailed here in pictures.

MG Hector Plus Facelift Spotted Testing

The facelifted version of the MG Hector Plus has been spotted for the very first time, under a heavy camouflage. It is most likely to receive the same changes as the 2023 MG Hector, and is expected to be revealed alongside it.

New-Generation Hyundai Verna Spied Again

There have been numerous sightings of the new generation Hyundai Verna ahead of its debut in India, and this recent spotting suggests that spotted model could possibly be the N Line version of the compact sedan, as the latest spy shot video reveals the new alloy design with red brake callipers, which is exclusive to N Line version of the Hyundai cars.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Launched In India

Lamborghini has introduced the Sterrato, an offroad-focused version of the Huracan EVO, in India. It is altered to meet the adverse road conditions and comes with revised off-road specific features including an improved ground clearance. Its bookings have already commenced, while deliveries will begin towards the end of 2023.