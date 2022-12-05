Modified On Dec 05, 2022 01:40 PM By Tarun for MG Hector Plus

Will get most of the changes that we’ll be seeing onboard the upcoming Hector facelift

The front and rear profiles of the facelifted Hector Plus have been spied on.

Despite camouflage, it appears to get similar changes as the upcoming Hector.

The cabin is also expected to receive the new layout with the new vertically aligned 14-inch touchscreen system.

Safety will be enhanced with the addition of ADAS.

Likely to be revealed alongside the facelifted Hector, which is expected to debut on December 20.

The MG Hector Plus’ facelift has been spied for the first time in its six-seater avatar under heavily camouflaged. It’s expected to be unveiled alongside the facelifted Hector, which is likely to be revealed on December 20.

What’s New On The Outside?

Up front, you can see the tweaked headlamp design with gloss black surround, sleeker LED DRLs, hints of a redesigned grille, and a tweaked bumper. All these changes are also seen onboard the upcoming Hector facelift.

The side profile looks unchanged, flaunting the same alloy wheel design. The rear profile seems to carry a new design, going for a more muscular appeal, while similarly extended over the regular Hector’s rear profile. Its taillamp design also appears to have been updated. The Hector facelift gets a redesigned rear profile which should be carried forward to its three-row version as well.

Changes To The Interior

We can only see the individual captain seats for the second row, wrapped in the same brown faux leather upholstery as the outgoing version. We’re expecting a new cabin layout, just like the Hector facelift, with the massive 14-inch touchscreen system in the centre of the new dashboard as teased for its five-seater version.

To Get ADAS!

The facelifted Hector Plus, like the Hector, would gain ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The radar-based technology will feature auto emergency braking, forward-collision warning, auto high-beam assist, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Any Mechanical Changes?

Unlikely. We’re expecting the Hector Plus to continue with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, mild-hybrid and 2-litre diesel engines. The turbo-petrol engine currently gets the option of a CVT transmission, while the other two powertrains will continue with a manual shifter.

Price Increase Expected

The facelifted Hector Plus will carry a price premium over its current range of Rs 14.94 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Based on previously leaked details, the facelift is expected to be offered only in the top-spec variant of the Hector Plus. It will continue to rival the likes of Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and the Hyundai Alcazar.

