The current India-spec Hyundai Creta only has a three-star global NCAP safety rating

The Indonesia-spec Hyundai Creta was recently crash-tested at the ASEAN NCAP and it came out with a solid five-star safety rating. The India-spec model is due for an update and the 2023 Creta, when it arrives, could be similar to the current Indonesia-spec model. It is still not clear whether the facelifted model for India will get a better rating than the current iteration which received a three-star Global NCAP safety rating.

The base-spec ‘Active’ variant that was tested by ASEAN NCAP comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), brake assistant system (BAS), vehicle stability management (VSM), and hill-start assist control (HAC). Its top-spec variants also offer ADAS including lane-keep assist, blind spot detection, driver attention warning and more.

Adult Occupant Protection

The SUV got a score of 27.78 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and thus gaining the five-star rating. After the assessment, the testing body said the car’s passenger compartment was stable.

Frontal Impact

In the frontal impact test, the driver and front passenger both get ‘good’ protection on the head, neck and chest. The front passenger gets ‘good’ protection for the legs while the lower part of the driver’s legs gets ‘adequate’ protection.

Side Impact

When tested for the level of safety on the account of a side impact, the driver’s head, neck and torso got ‘good’ protection, but the protection on the chest was only ‘marginal’.

Child Occupant Protection

In this test, two assessments were done, one for an 18-month-old child and the other one for a three-year-old child using dummies. The child seats were positioned facing rearward. Taking into account both frontal and side impact tests, Creta scored 39.67 points out of 51 and obtained a five-star rating in child occupant protection as well.

Safety Assist

ASEAN NCAP performed a safety assist test on the Creta which includes effective braking and avoidance, seat belt reminders, auto-emergency braking and advanced SATs with scores of six, three, 3.19 and 2.6, respectively. It secured a five-star rating here with a score of 14.79 out of 21.

Motorcyclist Safety

Motorcyclist safety is a parameter used by ASEAN NCAP to check blind spot detection, rear visualisation, headlight, pedestrian detection and advanced MST. The total score obtained by the Creta on this front was 9.14 out of 16 and this completes the crash tests with the SUV receiving an overall five-star rating.

Facelifted Creta For India

The facelifted Creta is expected to make its debut in India in 2023. It will likely come with six airbags as standard along with ADAS for higher variants. The current Creta in the Indian market costs from Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 18.24 lakh and is a rival to the likes of Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

