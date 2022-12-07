Published On Dec 07, 2022 07:28 PM By Shreyash for Audi Q3

Mercedes-Benz vehicles will get pricier by up to a 5 percent, while all Audi models will see a 1.7 percent increase hike

The Maybach S580 gets pricier by up to Rs 7 lakh.

Prices for the GLA have been increased by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

For Audi models, the ex-showroom prices will rise by up to 1.7 percent.

The new prices will be applicable from 2023.

Both the carmakers have stated the rising input costs as the major reason for the price hike.

It is the norm for carmakers to raise prices at the start of every year and the announcements have already started rolling in. Mercedes-Benz and Audi have detailed their price hikes that will take effect in January 2023.

Both luxury manufacturers have cited the increase is due to increasing logistics and input expenditures, which have impacted total operational costs. The detailed table for Mercedes’s price hike is provided below:

Model Name Old Price New Price Difference GLA 200/220d Rs 44.90lakh/Rs 46.40 lakh Rs 46.50 Lakh/ Rs 48 lakh +Rs 1.6 lakh C 200/220d Rs 55 lakh/Rs 56 lakh Rs 57.5 lakh/ Rs 58.50 lakh +Rs 2.5 lakh E 200 Exclusive | E220d Exclusive Rs 70.70 lakh/Rs 71.80 Rs 72.5 lakh/ Rs 73.50 lakh +Rs 1.8 lakh/Rs 1.7 lakh GLE 300d 4M | GLE 400d 4M Rs 85.80 lakh/Rs 1.02 crore Rs 88 lakh/ Rs 1.05 crore +Rs 2.2 lakh/ Rs 3 lakh S 350d Rs 1.60 crore Rs 1.65 crore +Rs 5 lakh Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Rs 2.50 crore Rs 2.57 crore +Rs 7 lakh Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (CBU) - Rs 2.92 crore -

On the other hand, Audi will raise the prices of all models effective from 2023, with ex-showroom prices increasing by up to 1.7 percent across the board. The brand’s most recent launch was the Q3 SUV, the deliveries for which are slated to begin in January 2023. It’s also expected to launch the facelited e-tron, now called the Q8 e-tron, in India soon.

We expect other carmakers to announce their 2023 price hikes soon, so stay tuned to CarDekho for the latest updates.

