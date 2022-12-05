Modified On Dec 05, 2022 11:13 AM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

However, only the base ‘G’ trim of the MPV can adorn the yellow plates

Toyota to offer the Innova Hycross in five broad trims: G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O).

The G trim gets auto LED headlights, power windows and push-button start/stop.

Safety equipment includes dual front airbags and front and rear parking sensors.

It will be offered in both seven- and eight-seater layouts.

To be powered by a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a CVT gearbox.

Toyota to keep offering the Innova Crysta; to continue offering it to fleet operators as well.

Prices of the Innova Hycross likely to start from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota has showcased the Innova Hycross in India and has revealed that the new MPV will be offered in five broad trims: G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX(O). We have now exclusively learned that the carmaker will also be providing the Innova Hycross to fleet operators, although they can only purchase the MPV’s base-spec G trim.

Although the G trim is the entry-level option of the Innova Hycross variant lineup, it does offer a rather premium experience thanks to it being fairly loaded. The G trim comes with auto LED headlights, LED taillights, power windows, push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable ORVMs and adjustable rear headrests. That said, the G trim does miss out on some prime features such as a height-adjustable driver seat, an infotainment system and a reversing camera. The G trim comes with both seven- and eight-seater options.

Its safety net includes dual front airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC), front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

The G trim will only get a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (making 174PS and 205Nm), mated to a CVT gearbox. The top two trims will be available with a 186PS 2-litre strong-hybrid option, which comes coupled with an e-CVT.

Until now, the Innova Crysta has been a favourite among fleet operators and with its diesel powertrain set to make a comeback soon, Toyota will continue offering it for those who will screw yellow number plates onto it.

We are expecting the Innova Hycross to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). While it will be a premium option to the Kia Carens, it will sit below the Kia Carnival.