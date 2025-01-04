Car News That Mattered This Week (December 30- January 3): New Reveals, Updates On Upcoming Cars, And More

Apart from some reveals, this week also saw the new teaser of the Maruti’s upcoming EV

The year 2025 kicked off with the reveal of Hyundai’s most affordable EV in its India lineup. During the same period, Kia announced the launch date of its premium sub-4m SUV, while Maruti’s EV was teased once again. Let's delve into all the important highlights of the week:

Hyundai Creta EV Revealed With Details About Its Bookings

The Hyundai Creta Electric, soon-to-be most affordable EV in Hyundai India’s lineup, was revealed last week ahead of the launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Prior to the price reveal, the automaker has also begun accepting orders for the Creta Electric.

Kia Syros Launch Date Confirmed

After the unveiling of the premium sub-4m SUV, the Kia Syros, the automaker has now confirmed that it will be launched in the Indian market soon. That said, Kia started accepting the offline and online bookings for the Syros.

Maruti e Vitara Teased Again

Maruti Suzuki again dropped a new teaser of its production-ready electric SUV, the e Vitara, which is set to make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The teaser hinted at both its exterior and interior highlights, while also giving us a glimpse of its lower centre console.

