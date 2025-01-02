All
Hyundai Creta Electric (Creta EV) Breaks Cover Ahead Of Launch At Auto Expo 2025, Design, Battery Pack And Range Revealed

Modified On Jan 02, 2025 01:53 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta EV

The new Creta Electric comes with two battery pack options with a claimed range of up to 473 km

Hyundai Creta Electric revealed fully

It is no news that the Hyundai Creta Electric, the Korean carmaker’s soon-to-be most affordable EV in the Indian lineup, will be launched at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The carmaker has now fully revealed the EV showcasing the exterior and interior design, its two battery pack options, certain features and their claimed ranges.

The new Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence.

A Creta-like Design

The overall design of the Hyundai Creta Electric is similar to its ICE-powered Creta, featuring the same connected LED DRLs, vertically stacked dual-barrel LED headlights, and connected LED tail lights.

Hyundai Creta Electric gets a charging flap on the front bumper

However, there are noticeable differences. The fascia is similar to the Creta N Line with a blanked-off grille and includes gloss black cubical elements extending between the headlights. The charging port is located in the middle, beneath the Hyundai logo.

Hyundai Creta Electric gets active air vents

The lower grille has four retractable air vents to enhance aerodynamics and cool the electric motor and battery components. The EV misses out on front fog lamps and a faux silver skid plate.

Hyundai Creta Electric gets 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

The 17-inch alloy wheels are aerodynamically designed, similar to those on the Tata Nexon EV. The silver window applique on the ICE version is replaced with a blacked-out finish. A silver skid plate is also present on the side.

Hyundai Creta Electric rear bumper

At the rear, the tail lights are similar to the regular Creta, but the EV features a black trim under the boot gate and a redesigned bumper with pixel-like elements and a faux silver skid plate.

Also Read: All Mass Market SUVs Expected To Be Launched In 2025

Hyundai Creta EV: Interior And Features

Hyundai Creta Electric gets two displays on dashboard

The Hyundai Creta Electric will feature a dual-tone interior whose layout is more or less similar to the standard car. However, there are some differences such as a 3-spoke steering wheel with a drive selector lever, similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The lower centre console is also different with tweaked controls for the electric version.

Hyundai Creta Electric drive selector
Hyundai Creta Electric gets drive modes

 It will get dual digital displays on the dashboard, like the regular Creta, and features such as a panoramic sunroof, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and drive modes. 

Hyundai Creta Electric gets vehicle to load (V2L) feature

For safety, it is expected to offer six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Hyundai Creta EV: Electric Powertrain Options

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered with two battery options: a 42 kWh pack with an ARAI-rated range of 390 km and a larger 51.4 kWh pack with a claimed range of 473 km. Details about the electric motor specifications are yet to be disclosed, however, Hyundai India claims the Creta EV can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 7.9 seconds.

The carmaker has said that the EV can be juiced up from 10-80 percent in 58 minutes with a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC charger can charge the battery from 10 percent to full in 4 hours.

Also Read: 7 Reasons You Should Consider Buying An EV In India

Expected Price And Rivals

Hyundai Creta Electric

Prices of the Hyundai Creta Electric are likely to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. 

A
ajay kumar nagar
Jan 2, 2025, 2:17:00 PM

I want a test drive

