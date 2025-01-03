Hyundai Creta Electric Bookings Open, Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options Detailed

Hyundai is taking bookings for the Creta Electric for Rs 25,000 and will offer it in four broad variants

The Creta Electric will be Hyundai’s newest and most affordable EV in India yet.

It will be available in four broad variants- Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be provided with two battery options: a 42 kWh and a larger 51.4 kWh pack with a claimed range of up to 473 km.

Likely to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

To be launched on 17th January, prices are expected to start from Rs 17 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Creta Electric is set to become the most affordable EV in the carmaker’s Indian lineup yet, upon its launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Prior to its price reveal, the automaker has started accepting bookings for the all-electric Creta for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The carmaker has also revealed the EV’s variant-wise powertrain and colour options, which we have covered in detail below:

Electric Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered with two battery options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh packs. The specifications are as follows:

Variants 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Executive ✅ ❌ Smart ✅ ❌ Smart (O) ✅ ✅ Premium ✅ ❌ Excellence ❌ ✅

The top-spec Excellence is not available with the smaller 42 kWh battery pack, which has an ARAI-rated range of 390 km.

The larger 51.4 kWh battery pack is only available with the mid- and top-spec trims. It has an ARAI-claimed range of 473 km.

Please note: Details about the electric motor specifications are yet to be disclosed.

Variant-wise Colour Options

The Creta Electric will be available in 8 monotone and 2 dual-tone colour options including 3 matte colours. Here’s the colour option available with each variant:

Colour Options Executive Smart Smart(O) Premium Excellence Atlas White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Abyss Black Pearl ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Fiery Red Pearl ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Starry Night ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ocean Blue ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ocean Blue Matte ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Titan Grey Matte ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Robust Emerald Matte ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Atlas White with black roof ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ocean Blue with black roof ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

It’s only the mid-spec Smart (O), and higher-spec Premium and Excellence trims that offer all the exterior paint options.

The lower-spec Executive and Smart trims are only available in two colour options and miss out on the dual-tone roof choices altogether.

Launch Date, Expected Price, And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be launched on January 17, 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Its prices could start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

