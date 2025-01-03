Maruti e Vitara Teased Again Ahead Of Auto Expo 2025 Debut

The latest teaser gives us a glimpse of its LED lighting elements at front and rear, while we also got a glimpse of its centre console

The e Vitara will be the first EV in the Indian marque’s lineup.

The e Vitara is based on Maruti’s new Heartect-e platform especially designed for EVs.

Globally, the Suzuki e Vitara is offered with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options.

Expected to get both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions in India.

Launch expected shortly after the showcase, could be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The production-ready version of the India-spec Maruti e Vitara is set to make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Ahead of its showcase at the expo, Maruti has dropped a new teaser of its electric SUV giving us a glimpse of its exterior and interior design. Note that the e Vitara will be the first EV in the Indian marque’s lineup, and it is based on the new Heartect -e platform especially designed for EVs.

What’s In The Teaser?

The teaser gives us a glimpse of its exterior design, showcasing Y-shaped LED DRLs at the front and connected LED tail lights with 3-piece lighting elements at the rear. While not clearly visible, the teaser suggests that it features a chunky front bumper that also integrates fog lights.

We also got a glimpse of the e-Vitara's cabin in the latest teaser, which shows the lower centre console featuring a rotary dial control for the different terrain modes (as evident from the ‘Snow’ mode seen briefly here). It looks identical to the one found in the global-spec version of the e-Vitara.

Cabin And Expected Features

While Maruti still hasn’t clearly revealed the interior of the e Vitara, the global-spec Suzuki model gets a two-tone black and brown cabin theme. The steering wheel is a new 2-spoke unit, while the AC vents are vertically aligned and are surrounded by chrome for a premium look. One of the major highlights inside the cabin is its dual-screens setup (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver’s display).

It is also expected to get amenities like automatic AC, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake. The e Vitara will also come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as spied on one of the test mules recently. Note that the e Vitara will be the first Maruti Suzuki car in India to get this safety feature.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Globally, the e Vitara gets two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The specifications are as follows:

Variant FWD (Front-wheel-drive) FWD (Front-wheel-drive) AWD (All-wheel-drive) Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS 184 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm 300 Nm

While it comes with both FWD and AWD versions abroad, both options are also expected to be offered in India as well, given that the Grand Vitara in Maruti's lineup already features AWD. Although Suzuki has not revealed the exact driving range for e Vitara, we expect it to offer a claimed range of around 550 km.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9e, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

