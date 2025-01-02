Kia Syros Launch Date And Delivery Timeline Revealed

Published On Jan 02, 2025 03:31 PM By Dipan for Kia Syros

Alongside the launch date, Kia has also detailed the delivery timeline of the premium sub-4m SUV

Prices will be out on February 1, 2025 before its deliveries commence mid-February.

Available in six variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O).

Gets 3-pod LED headlights, L-shaped LED tail lights, and flush-type door handles.

Inside, it features a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

Features include dual 12.3-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front and rear seats.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option from the Kia Sonet.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros was unveiled in December 2024 as a premium sub-4m SUV offering, which slots between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs in the carmaker’s Indian portfolio. Kia has announced that the Syros will be launched on February 1, 2025, with deliveries starting mid-February. Here’s a quick look at what the Syros brings to the table.

Kia Syros: An Overview

The Kia Syros boasts a boxy SUV design inspired by the EV9, featuring 3-pod LED headlights, L-shaped LED tail lights, flush door handles, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets front, rear and even side parking sensors.

Inside, it offers a dual-tone black and grey cabin with adjustable and ventilated front and rear seats. It also comes with dual 12.3-inch screens, a 2-spoke steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

Safety highlights include six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also comes with a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation system.

Kia Syros: Powertrain Options

The Kia Syros comes with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Kia Syros: Expected Price and Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to be priced between Rs 9.70 lakh and Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as an affordable alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara, while also competing with subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Maruti Brezza.

