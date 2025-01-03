New Kia Syros Bookings Now Open Ahead Of Launch In February

Published On Jan 03, 2025 08:01 AM By Kartik for Kia Syros

You can book the new Kia Syros for a token amount of Rs 25,000

Bookings for the new Kia Syros are now open.

The Syros will slot between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs in Kia’s Indian portfolio.

To be offered in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O).

The Syros comes with two engine choices: a 1-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Feature highlights include front and rear ventilated seats, two 12.3-inch screens and ADAS.

Launch slated for February 1, prices are expected to start from Rs 9.7 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The bookings for Kia Syros, the Korean carmaker's latest SUV offering, are now open. Kia will be showcasing the new Syros at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and prices for the sub-4m SUV will be revealed on February 1, while deliveries are set to begin soon after. The Syros can be booked both online and offline with a token amount of Rs 25,000. Let us have a look at what Kia is offering with the Syros.

Kia Syros Exterior

The fascia of the Kia Syros features vertically stacked 3-pod headlights with LED DRLs. The boxy SUV design of the sub-4m SUV is similar to that of the flagship all-electric EV9. It also has flush door handles and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear of the Syros features a roof-mounted spoiler and L-shaped LED tail lamps.

Kia Syros Interior and Features

Kia is offering the cabin of Syros with a dual-tone colour theme that varies depending on the variant chosen. The dashboard is inspired by the EV9 with similar AC vent placement and a 2-spoke steering wheel. The Syros comes with various segment-first features which include two 12.3-inch screens (one for touchscreen and the other for digital driver display), a digital AC control panel, and front and rear ventilated seats. Other features include an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

To ensure safety, Kia has equipped the Syros with 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Kia Syros Powertrain

Kia Syros comes with two engine choices: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 120 PS and 172 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The second engine option is a 1.5-litre diesel engine which has an output of 116 PS and 250 Nm that is paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Kia Syros Price and Rivals

Kia Syros is expected to be priced at around Rs 9.7 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the Syros does not have a direct rival, it can be considered a competitor to both the subcompact and compact SUVs such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.

