India now has its own automotive safety assessment program, and we have also launch dates for the Honda Elevate and Tata Nexon facelift

During the past week, India joined the global family of NCAPs with the Bharat NCAP, and we also received updates on upcoming product unveils and launches from Tata, Toyota, Honda, and Volvo. Also, some intriguing new spy shots of upcoming cars surfaced on the internet. Here are the major 4-wheeler headlines of the week.

Bharat NCAP Is Here

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, has inaugurated India’s own automotive safety testing and rating agency, the Bharat NCAP (new car assessment program). We have also detailed some of the future plans of the Bharat NCAP, and also compared its safety parameters with those of the Global NCAP.

Mahindra Recalled XUV700 and XUV400EV

Mahindra has issued a big recall of XUV700 and XUV400 EV, over a lakh units combined. With the XUV700, units produced over the course of two years are suspected to have the issue. To learn more about why these vehicles have been recalled, head here.

Honda Elevate Launch Date Confirmed

Prices for the Honda Elevate SUV will be announced early next month. The Elevate marks Honda's first all-new product launch in India in a span of almost seven years. For more details on the new Honda SUV, click here.

2023 Tata Nexon Launch Date Revealed

We have seen many spy pictures of the Tata Nexon facelift on the internet. Now, we finally have the confirmed launch date for this upcoming subcompact SUV. The updated Nexon will feature comprehensive changes inside and out. For more information, you can visit this link.

Toyota Rumion May Be Launched Soon

Toyota has recently unveiled the Maruti Ertiga-based MPV, the Rumion, in India. All details except the prices are already out, and the Toyota MPV could be entering the market soon. Some of our dealer sources have also revealed that the bookings will start at the price announcement.

Volvo C40 Recharge Launch Timeline

The Volvo C40 Recharge is the Swedish brand’s second all-electric model in India. Its bookings will open alongside the price announcement in September, followed by the commencement of deliveries soon after. Though it has much in common with the XC40 Recharge, it offers a higher driving range.

New Flex-fuel Prototype From Toyota

Toyota will unveil the first flex-fuel prototype of the Camry Hybrid by the end of this month. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, will be the chief guest at this unveiling event.

New Lexus LM Bookings Open

The second-generation Lexus LM is based on the recently launched new-generation Toyota Vellfire. Lexus has now opened its order books for the luxury MPV in India. It will be offered in both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options.

Spy shots This Week

This week’s sneaky sightings include two models from Tata and one from Kia. The Nexon facelift’s rear end was spied during its commercial shoot, while the electric version of the Punch was seen for the first time being charged. We also got another look at the Kia Sonet facelift, this time in a different variant.

