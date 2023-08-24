Toyota To Unveil Its First Flex-fuel Prototype Of The Camry Hybrid On August 29

Modified On Aug 24, 2023 04:47 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Camry

The Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, will also be present for the unveiling

The next stage in cleaner, greener mobility for India involves the use of flex-fuel vehicles that can run on more than just petrol, diesel, CNG or electricity. Toyota is all set to unveil the prototype of the first flex-fuel strong hybrid car (BS6 Phase-II compliant), the Camry, on August 29. The chief guest for the unveiling will be none other than Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport & Highways, India.

In October 2022, Nitin Gadkari launched Toyota's pilot project for a flex-fuel strong-hybrid car with a left-hand drive (LHD) Corolla Altis. In a span of over 10 months, Toyota is now ready to present the first prototype of its flex-fuel strong-hybrid vehicle, which will not be the Corolla, but the Camry.

What We Know So Far?

While addressing the press conference, Nitin Gadkari revealed that this flex-fuel version of the Camry will be using 100 percent bio-ethanol and will continue to use the strong-hybrid system to generate around 40 percent of its power requirements to propel the car. According to him, the average mileage for this flex-fuel Camry will be around 15kmpl to 20kmpl.

However, the actual specifications of this flex-fuel strong-hybrid model will be revealed at the unveiling.

What Is Flex-fuel?

Flex-fuel is a blend of two fuels, petrol and ethanol in this case, and a flex-fuel vehicle features an engine that can run on both petrol and ethanol and a high-level blend of the two as well. The ethanol is also termed as a biofuel as it is extracted from agricultural sources such as sugarcane molasses.

Why Is It Important?

Apart from being a greener and more economical alternative to petrol and diesel, flex-fuel will also aid in reducing oil imports, benefiting both India's automobile industry and the agriculture sector. Also, it is very important to shift our load to renewable sources of energy instead of just relying on fossil fuels. Flex-fuel is not only a greener alternative to petrol and diesel, but also a cheaper option as it will cost Rs 60 per litre, as stated by Nitin Gadkari. Would you consider a flex-fuel vehicle over an electric vehicle to reduce your carbon footprint? Let us know in the comments below.

